Connexion / Patrick Tighe Architecture

Structural Engineer Mario Cardona P.E., Englekirk

M/E/P Engineer Hisham Barakat, ARC Engineering

General Contractor Keith Taylor, KPRS

Fabricator Andreas Froech, Machineous, LLC

Lighting Consultant Erin Erdman, eSquared Lighting

Text description provided by the architects. Driven by an enlightened urbanism that proposes a mutually enriching intersection of commercial uses, as well as access to public transportation and green space. Connexion is an office campus located in the heart of downtown Burbank that offers an optimal environment in which to create and collaborate, to work, meet and relax.

Our scope of work for this project consists of the renovation of a series of common spaces that unites two existing disparate nondescript office buildings. We were hired by Lincoln Properties as part of a rebranding effort to refresh the tired office campus. The new interior interventions provide a dynamic environment for new creative professional tenants.

Product Description: A layering of building materials, pattern, light and shadow define areas of activity and circulation. A material palette that consists of perforated steel panels, plywood surfaces and various lighting strategies energize the spaces and unify a series of shared social spaces. The interventions transform the existing, banal office lobbies. The result is a series of more connected vibrant social areas that provide a welcoming and impactful impression for the newly revitalized office campus.