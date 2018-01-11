World
Connexion / Patrick Tighe Architecture

  • 15:00 - 11 January, 2018
Connexion / Patrick Tighe Architecture
Connexion / Patrick Tighe Architecture, © Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

© Matthew Momberger © Matthew Momberger © Matthew Momberger © Bran Arifin + 36

  • Architects

    Patrick Tighe Architecture

  • Location

    Burbank, CA, United States

  • Architect in Charge

    Patrick Tighe, FAIA

  • Project Designer

    Kervin Lau

  • Project Team

    Patrick Tighe, Kervin Lau, Antonio Follo, Bran Arifin, Joanne Kim, Katarina Richter, Eric Giragosian

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Matthew Momberger, Bran Arifin

  • Structural Engineer

    Mario Cardona P.E., Englekirk

  • M/E/P Engineer

    Hisham Barakat, ARC Engineering

  • General Contractor

    Keith Taylor, KPRS

  • Fabricator

    Andreas Froech, Machineous, LLC

  • Lighting Consultant

    Erin Erdman, eSquared Lighting
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

Text description provided by the architects. Driven by an enlightened urbanism that proposes a mutually enriching intersection of commercial uses, as well as access to public transportation and green space. Connexion is an office campus located in the heart of downtown Burbank that offers an optimal environment in which to create and collaborate, to work, meet and relax.

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
Lobby
Lobby
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

Our scope of work for this project consists of the renovation of a series of common spaces that unites two existing disparate nondescript office buildings. We were hired by Lincoln Properties as part of a rebranding effort to refresh the tired office campus. The new interior interventions provide a dynamic environment for new creative professional tenants. 

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
Lobby
Lobby
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

Product Description: A layering of building materials, pattern, light and shadow define areas of activity and circulation. A material palette that consists of perforated steel panels, plywood surfaces and various lighting strategies energize the spaces and unify a series of shared social spaces. The interventions transform the existing, banal office lobbies. The result is a series of more connected vibrant social areas that provide a welcoming and impactful impression for the newly revitalized office campus.

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
