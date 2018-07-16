View House / Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura

+ 28

Architect Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura

Location Pato Branco, Brazil

Constructor Charrua Construções LTDA

Engineering Charrua Construções LTDA e Giga Eletro Instaladora Ltda

Furniture Roda Moinho

Area 326.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photography Estudiograma

Text description provided by the architects. The house allowed certain flexibility in the project because it had clients that are entering a new fase in life, with a different focus then families that are just starting. With their children already grown up, their priorities are meeting with friends and pleasures in life that many search just after a mature age.

The house reflects this contemplative and social active life style, therefore the focus is in the social area, the kitchen and dinner, where more resources were applied.

Two distinctive volumes, one social and one private, merge to generate the hole. The entrance hall articulates the circulation to the 3 main areas: the intimate with the bedrooms, the social with the living and dinning room and kitchen, and the exterior space for parties.

The terrain of accentuated topography, that descends from the street towards the back, allowed an aperture of the living room overseeing the city.

The sun set washes the meeting area, inviting the residents and theirs guests to contemplation. The view to the city expands the room to the horizon. The material investigation was made in the cast in place concrete that reviews the wood texture of the form and the tiles in the floor that highlight the artesanal way of building in Brasil.

The house volume is suspended, revealing the backyard garden from the street. This garden serves as background to the social area and is essencial to the house dynamics, working as a connection point between the inhabitants and the exterior space.

The furniture was chosen for its real use, not just decorative, like the hardwood table done by a local artisan and the wood fire stove, that became the central point where the meetings take place.