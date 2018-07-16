World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura
  6. 2015
  7. View House / Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura

View House / Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 16 July, 2018
View House / Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura
View House / Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura, © Estudiograma
© Estudiograma

© Estudiograma

© Estudiograma
Text description provided by the architects. The house allowed certain flexibility in the project because it had clients that are entering a new fase in life, with a different focus then families that are just starting. With their children already grown up, their priorities are meeting with friends and pleasures in life that many search just after a mature age.

© Estudiograma
The house reflects this contemplative and social active life style, therefore the focus is in the social area, the kitchen and dinner, where more resources were applied.

© Estudiograma
Two distinctive volumes, one social and one private, merge to generate the hole. The entrance hall articulates the circulation to the 3 main areas: the intimate with the bedrooms, the social with the living and dinning room and kitchen, and the exterior space for parties.

Collage
Collage
Plan
Plan

The terrain of accentuated topography, that descends from the street towards the back, allowed an aperture of the living room overseeing the city.

The sun set washes the meeting area, inviting the residents and theirs guests to contemplation. The view to the city expands the room to the horizon. The material investigation was made in the cast in place concrete that reviews the wood texture of the form and the tiles in the floor that highlight the artesanal way of building in Brasil.

© Estudiograma
The house volume is suspended, revealing the backyard garden from the street. This garden serves as background to the social area and is essencial to the house dynamics, working as a connection point between the inhabitants and the exterior space.

© Estudiograma
The furniture was chosen for its real use, not just decorative, like the hardwood table done by a local artisan and the wood fire stove, that became the central point where the meetings take place.

© Estudiograma
About this office
Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "View House / Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura" [Casa da vista / Barbara Becker Atelier de Arquitetura] 16 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/803796/view-house-barbara-becker-atelier-de-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

