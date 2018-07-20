World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Forge Craft Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Piedra Toro / Forge Craft Architecture

Piedra Toro / Forge Craft Architecture

  • 09:00 - 20 July, 2018
Save this project
Piedra Toro / Forge Craft Architecture
Piedra Toro / Forge Craft Architecture, © Patrick Wong
© Patrick Wong

© Patrick Wong

© Patrick Wong
© Patrick Wong

Text description provided by the architects. Piedra Toro is a 8,800 sf, 5-bedroom, 5-bath, spec home commissioned by a longtime collaborating general contractor who wanted a well-designed, contemporary home that could appeal to a wide range of people within a specific market of luxury home buyers.

© Patrick Wong
© Patrick Wong

The house is organized to optimize the site’s landscape and scenic views while providing maximum privacy. The open and airy floor plan connects inside to outside by creating lines of sight from the living space to both the eastern-facing garden and western negative-edge pool. The more private bedroom suites are located upstairs, away from the public area, and each bedroom boasts its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

© Patrick Wong
© Patrick Wong

Materials such as limestone, fiber-cement panels and stucco allow the house to blend with the surrounding landscape while maintaining a distinct modern living ambience on the interior.

© Patrick Wong
© Patrick Wong

Forge Craft Architecture
Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
