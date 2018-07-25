World
i

  6. 2016
  Nutley Terrace / Belsize Architects

Nutley Terrace / Belsize Architects

  05:00 - 25 July, 2018
Nutley Terrace / Belsize Architects
Nutley Terrace / Belsize Architects, © Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

© Nick Kane © Nick Kane © Nick Kane © Nick Kane + 22

  • Structural Engineer

    Fluid Structures

  • Contractor

    B&G Construction

  • Quantity Surveyor

    McBains Cooper

  • M&E Engineer

    Liddle Associates
 Belsize Architects' Nutley Terrace comprises two contemporary town houses with an integrated, limestone-faced facade on a brownfield site in a conservation area in Hampstead, North London.

© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

It is situated between a 1940s apartment block and a series of Edwardian town houses, with woodland to the rear, and introduces a contemporary profile, while mediating between the two adjacent architectural periods.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The infill site, awkwardly shaped without space for gardens, is situated immediately over a railway tunnel and for legal reasons needed to preserve the substance of some of the garages which were previously all that was on the site.

© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

We took advantage of the elevated site by arranging living quarters on the upper storeys, with access to large roof terraces to enjoy southerly views across London, while bedrooms are beneath. The basements are designed to accommodate family and leisure quarters.

© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

A varied palette of timber, stone and glass creates a single carefully articulated façade which incorporates a series of spacious private balconies to provide attractive outdoor space. The fluid movement of the facade takes its lead from the bay structures of the surrounding buildings. The design creates a confident contemporary presence that successfully punctuates and lightens the street. 

© Nick Kane
© Nick Kane

Belsize Architects
Concrete

