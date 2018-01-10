World
  Primary School EB1 / Adalberto Dias

Primary School EB1 / Adalberto Dias

  • 03:00 - 10 January, 2018
Primary School EB1 / Adalberto Dias
Primary School EB1 / Adalberto Dias, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 20

  • Architects

    Adalberto Dias

  • Location

    3640 Sernancelhe, Portugal

  • Architect in Charge

    Adalberto Dias

  • Team

    Armênio Teixeira, António Simões

  • Area

    2672.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Structures

    GOP

  • Electricity and Telecommunications

    Rodrigues Gomes Associados

  • Water and Sanitation

    SE2P – Sociedade de Engenharia, Projectos e Planeamento

  • Builder

    Ascop, Lda

  • Client

    Cãmara Municipal de Sernancelhe/City Hall
    More Specs Less Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. It is an extension of a primary school of the 2nd / 3rd cycles, typified eighties, in Sernancelhe.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The school is on the edge of the village, where everything is evenly dispersed, as a large village; does not distinguished rural from urban.

Courtesy of Adalberto Dias
Courtesy of Adalberto Dias
Floor Plan / Section
Floor Plan / Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The new body is implanted in a small wooded forest that defined a small interior meadow, at northwest and in the lower level of the forecourt of the existing school. It is a green pearl, which matters memorize; the desire to build a new school in a small park, with its formed and consolidated garden, was intense and irresistible. Conveyed a timelessness.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project draws on negative of that tree mass.

Constructs in bridge and two volumes. What remains the front of the existing school, ties to the platform and lands in the cover of the other that is perpendicular to it, the lower level and occupying the garden clearing. The two create the necessary covered recreation area, and articulate the exterior spaces of leisure. The garden retains its continuity and identity.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The typology is clear. Teaching spaces in the bridge volume, living spaces in the support body, all structured by a corridor with vertical access at the extremes. It is dynamic and organic design space, which is reinforced with its low height, closer to its users.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Classrooms receive light from the two opposing quadrants: zenith and siphonate from the northwest, filtered from the southwest by shade awnings, suspended and coated with color of the tiles, from the southwestern.

1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

In the northwest top, the bridge volume want to continue without being able to do it. The pine grove is his limit and contour.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cite: "Primary School EB1 / Adalberto Dias" 10 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/803024/primary-school-eb1-adalberto-dias/> ISSN 0719-8884

