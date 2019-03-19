World
  30 Plans, Sections and Details for Sustainable Projects

30 Plans, Sections and Details for Sustainable Projects

30 Plans, Sections and Details for Sustainable Projects
30 Plans, Sections and Details for Sustainable Projects

The dramatic improvement in recent decades in our understanding of sustainable design has shown that designing sustainably doesn't have to be a compromise—it can instead be a benefit. When done correctly, sustainable design results in higher-performing, healthier buildings which contribute to their inhabitants' physical and mental well-being.

The benefits of incorporating vegetation in façades and in roofs, as well as materials and construction systems that take energy use and pollution into account, demonstrate that sustainable design has the potential to create buildings that improve living conditions and respect the natural environment.

Below we have compiled 30 plans, sections and construction details of projects that stand out for their approach to sustainability.

Incorporation of vegetation: A layered system that incorporates the use of vegetation on roofs and facades—which can also incorporate other systems such as urban gardens or water recycling systems—provides significant economic, social and environmental benefits. These systems are particularly useful in improving sustainability in crowded urban areas.

01. AA House / IR arquitectura

© IR arquitectura
© IR arquitectura

© Federico Cairoli

02. Lacapelle-del-fraisse / Atelier du Rouget Simon Teyssou & associés

© Atelier du Rouget Simon Teyssou & associés
© Atelier du Rouget Simon Teyssou & associés

© Christophe Camus

03. Tarrawarra Abbey / Baldasso Cortese Architects

© Baldasso Cortese Architects
© Baldasso Cortese Architects

© Michael Gazzola

04. GPL House / Estudio BLT

© Estudio BLT
© Estudio BLT

© Emilia Sierra Guzmán

05. Casa Scout / BAAG

Courtesy of © BAAG
Courtesy of © BAAG

Courtesy of © BAAG

06. Silvina and Omar House / IR arquitectura

© IR arquitectura
© IR arquitectura

© Federico Cairoli

07. Edificio Consorcio Santiago / Enrique Browne + Borja Huidobro

© Enrique Browne + Borja Huidobro
© Enrique Browne + Borja Huidobro

© Nico Saieh

 

08. Once Building / Adamo Faiden

© Adamo Faiden
© Adamo Faiden

© Cristobal Palma

09. Green Cast / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Asociados
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Asociados

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Asociados

10. Pasaje Cabrer Collective Housing / AFRa

AFRA
AFRA

© Federico Kulekdjian

11. Eco Boulevard in Vallecas / Ecosistema Urbano

© Ecosistema Urbano
© Ecosistema Urbano

© Ecosistema Urbano

Use of local materials and the study of construction systems: The choice of material responds to both the availability of local resources and to the local climate, allowing the interior spaces to be adapted to the external climatic conditions. The use of local resources and the design of a construction system which responds to the natural characteristics of the place also gives the benefit of a lower cost with respect to transportation and maintenance.

12. House in the Woods / Parque Humano

© Parque Humano
© Parque Humano

© Parque Humano © Paul Rivera

13. Lienzo de Barro House / Chaquiñán

© Chaquiñán
© Chaquiñán

© Chaquiñán © Jerónimo Zúñiga

14. Centro Holístico Punto Zero / Dio Sustentable

© Dio Sustentable
© Dio Sustentable

© Jean Pierre Marchant y Fernando J. Romero

15. Museum & Biodiversity Research Center / Guinée et Potin Architects

© Guinée et Potin Architects
© Guinée et Potin Architects

© Nicolas Pineau © Stéphane Chalmeau

16. Zenkonyu / Tadashi Saito + Atelier NAVE

© Tadashi Saito + Atelier NAVE
© Tadashi Saito + Atelier NAVE

© Toshihiro Misaki

17. 21st Century Vernacular House / Edra arquitectura km0

© Edra arquitectura km0
© Edra arquitectura km0

© Xavier d'Arquer

18. Bamboo Wing / Vo Trong Nghia

© Vo Trong Nghia
© Vo Trong Nghia

© Nguyen Quang Phuc - Vo Trong Nghia

19. El Guadual Children Center / Daniel Joseph Feldman Mowerman + Iván Dario Quiñones Sanchez

© Daniel Joseph Feldman Mowerman + Iván Dario Quiñones Sanchez
© Daniel Joseph Feldman Mowerman + Iván Dario Quiñones Sanchez

© Ivan Dario Quiñones Sanchez

20. Hostal and Capacitation Center / IR arquitectura

© IR arquitectura
© IR arquitectura

© Marcos Altgelt

21. Kontum Indochine Café / Vo Trong Nghia Architects

© Vo Trong Nghia Architects
© Vo Trong Nghia Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki

22. Temporary Pavillion at UNAM / México

Courtesy of Taller Carlos Leduc Montaño UNAM
Courtesy of Taller Carlos Leduc Montaño UNAM

Courtesy of Taller Carlos Leduc Montaño UNAM

23. Snow House / Emilio Marin, Nicolas Dorval-Bory, Juan Carlos Lopez

© Emilio Marin, Nicolas Dorval-Bory, Juan Carlos Lopez
© Emilio Marin, Nicolas Dorval-Bory, Juan Carlos Lopez

© Emilio Marin, Nicolas Dorval-Bory, Juan Carlos Lopez

The study of bio-environmental design: When carrying out a project that aims to optimize building performance using only natural environmental factors, an understanding of the mechanics of those environmental factors is key. These buildings must take advantage of the natural energy of the sun and the wind, incorporating them into an architectural design.

24. Patagonia's Sustainable Social Housing / Aysén, Chile

© B+V Arquitectos
© B+V Arquitectos

© B+V Arquitectos

25. Bioclimatic Dwelling in Tenerife / Ruiz Larrea y Asociados

Courtesy of Ruiz Larrea y Asociados
Courtesy of Ruiz Larrea y Asociados

Courtesy of Ruiz Larrea y Asociados

26. World's First Prefabricated Carbon Positive House / ArchiBlox

© ArchiBlox
© ArchiBlox

© Tom Ross

27. Dixon Water Foundation Josey Pavilion / Lake|Flato Architects

© Lake Flato Architects
© Lake Flato Architects

© Casey Dunn

28. Nest We Grow / College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Courtesy of College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates
Courtesy of College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

© Shinkenchiku Sha

29. Casa Meztitla / EDAA

© EDAA
© EDAA

© Yoshihiro Koitani

30. Quito Publishing House / Estudio A0

© Estudio A0
© Estudio A0

© Estudio A0 © Jean-Claude Constant © Sebastián Crespo

