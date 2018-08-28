World
  17 Spectacular Living Roofs in Detail

17 Spectacular Living Roofs in Detail

17 Spectacular Living Roofs in Detail
© José Hevia

In Le Corbusier's 5 points of architecture, he advocates the inclusion of flat roofs hosting roof gardens, providing valuable outdoor space for the inhabitants of the building in order to replace the ground lost to the construction of the building. But while this acknowledgement of outdoor space was important for people, Le Corbusier's sculptural concrete roof gardens were little consolation to the non-human flora and fauna that were displaced by his works.

Recent improvements in our understanding of ecosystems and the environment, as well as a better scientific understanding of the needs of plants, have changed this dramatically. In the past few decades, green roofs and living roofs have exploded in popularity, and now adorn every kind of building--from small private houses to the gigantic surface of Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

We've collected together some excellent examples of these living roofs, including the structural detailing that makes them possible. Read on for 17 spectacular green roofs that achieve environmental benefits including reduced stormwater runoff, and reductions in energy use and the heat island effect.

© Pedro Lobo © Hiroyuki Oki © Luis Alonso © Cortesía de Alarcón + Asociados + 41

Vias Cultural Center / Estudio SIC

© Esaú Acosta
© Esaú Acosta
Centro Creación Joven Espacio Vias / Estudio SIC
Centro Creación Joven Espacio Vias / Estudio SIC

House at León / ALARCÓN + ASOCIADOS

© Cortesía de Alarcón + Asociados
© Cortesía de Alarcón + Asociados
Casa en León / Alarcón + Asociados
Casa en León / Alarcón + Asociados

House C / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

© Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
© Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Casa C / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Casa C / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Galeria Mario Sequeira / Carvalho Araújo

© Pedro Lobo
© Pedro Lobo
Galería Mario Sequeira / Atelier Carvalho Araújo
Galería Mario Sequeira / Atelier Carvalho Araújo

Cubierta Verde / Cardoso + Zúñiga

© Luis Alonso
© Luis Alonso
Cubierta Verde / Cardoso + Zúñiga
Cubierta Verde / Cardoso + Zúñiga

Senior Citizen Community Center / F451 Arquitectura

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Senior Citizen Community Center / F451 Arquitectura
Senior Citizen Community Center / F451 Arquitectura

OS House / NOLASTER

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Casa OS / Nolaster
Casa OS / Nolaster

Volcano Buono / RPBW

© RPBW
© RPBW
Vulcano Buono / Renzo Piano
Vulcano Buono / Renzo Piano

Villa Bio / Enric Ruiz Geli

© Lluís Ros / Optical Adiction
© Lluís Ros / Optical Adiction
Villa Bio / Enric Ruiz Geli
Villa Bio / Enric Ruiz Geli

Line of Work / Jill Anholt Studio

© Martin Tessler
© Martin Tessler
Line of Work / Jill Anholt Studio
Line of Work / Jill Anholt Studio

Sports Pavilion / Filipe Brandão and Nuno Sanches

© Nuno Sanches
© Nuno Sanches
Pabellón de Deporte / Felipe Brandão y Nuno Sanches
Pabellón de Deporte / Felipe Brandão y Nuno Sanches

House LLP / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Gozu House / OPUS

© Isaac Ramirez
© Isaac Ramirez
KCEV / Petr Hajek Architekti

© Benedikt Markel
© Benedikt Markel
Sun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu Architects

© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre / DIALOG

© Centro Cultural del Desierto Nk’Mip / DIALOG
© Centro Cultural del Desierto Nk’Mip / DIALOG
The Hill Cork House / Contaminar Arquitectos

    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
    © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
    José Tomás Franco
