17 Spectacular Living Roofs in Detail

In Le Corbusier's 5 points of architecture, he advocates the inclusion of flat roofs hosting roof gardens, providing valuable outdoor space for the inhabitants of the building in order to replace the ground lost to the construction of the building. But while this acknowledgement of outdoor space was important for people, Le Corbusier's sculptural concrete roof gardens were little consolation to the non-human flora and fauna that were displaced by his works.

Recent improvements in our understanding of ecosystems and the environment, as well as a better scientific understanding of the needs of plants, have changed this dramatically. In the past few decades, green roofs and living roofs have exploded in popularity, and now adorn every kind of building--from small private houses to the gigantic surface of Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

We've collected together some excellent examples of these living roofs, including the structural detailing that makes them possible. Read on for 17 spectacular green roofs that achieve environmental benefits including reduced stormwater runoff, and reductions in energy use and the heat island effect.

Centro Creación Joven Espacio Vias / Estudio SIC

Casa en León / Alarcón + Asociados

Casa C / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Galería Mario Sequeira / Atelier Carvalho Araújo

Senior Citizen Community Center / F451 Arquitectura

Villa Bio / Enric Ruiz Geli

Line of Work / Jill Anholt Studio

Pabellón de Deporte / Felipe Brandão y Nuno Sanches

Centro Cultural del Desierto Nk'Mip / DIALOG

