World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Alejandro Beautell
  6. 2016
  7. Tabares de Cala House / Alejandro Beautell

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Tabares de Cala House / Alejandro Beautell

  • 05:00 - 29 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tabares de Cala House / Alejandro Beautell
Save this picture!
Tabares de Cala House / Alejandro Beautell, © José Oller
© José Oller

© José Oller © José Oller © José Oller © José Oller + 30

  • Architects

    Alejandro Beautell

  • Location

    San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Alejandro Beautell

  • Area

    312.25 m2

  • Year Project

    2016

  • Photography

    José Oller, Courtesy of Alejandro Beautell

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Eloy Fernández

  • Drawing

    Flavio Dorta & Manuel Rosado

  • Constructor

    Víctor Rodríguez e Hijos
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© José Oller
© José Oller

Text description provided by the architects. The renovated single family house is located in the historical city center of La Laguna, Tenerife, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Priori to the renovation, the house was ruined due to the abandonment which it had suffered for decades.

Save this picture!
© José Oller
© José Oller

It is a traditional patio-house with a structure of massive walls covered by a wooden structure made of Canarian pine called tea. Its composition is simple and its strictly simetric facade still shows the dignity of an old house of the 18th  century. During the course of years the house had been transformed, enlarged, and sometimes damaged.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The back part of the house had undergone an enlargement in the middle of 20th century.

Save this picture!
© José Oller
© José Oller

The intervention has consisted of the integral rehabilitation of the building, to give it back its use as a single-family house. When it comes to the back part of the building, the most recent volume was maintained, while its distribution was remodeled in order to adapt it to the current needs of the owners.

Save this picture!
© José Oller
© José Oller

The patio of the house was covered by overhanging metal and glass structure. A new steel staircase, which provides an access to the rooftop terrace, was designed in the same position as the pre-existing one.

The covering of the patio made possible to open the gallery and the main staircase, which is decorated with railing of tea pine wood. Such remodeling favours the spatial understanding of the house and the view over its characteristic elements.

Save this picture!
© José Oller
© José Oller

In the back facade, previosly blind, there were introduced new windows and doors to provide light and ventilation to the rooms, and which are creating a new, modern facade facing the backyard square.

Save this picture!
© José Oller
© José Oller

The ancient roof, given the advanced deterioration of its wooden structure, had to be completly disassembed and restorated fully respecting and retaining its typology and layout. The ancient tiles that were in good condition were used as covers of the new ones in order to preserve the aged appearance and the homogeneity of the roof cover.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alejandro Beautell
Cortesía de Alejandro Beautell

However commited to contemporaneity, the design recovers the historical building, restoring its residential use, respecting its values and adapting it to the current needs.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alejandro Beautell
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Tabares de Cala House / Alejandro Beautell" [Casa Tabares de Cala / Alejandro Beautell] 29 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/801951/casa-tabares-de-cala-alejandro-beautell/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »