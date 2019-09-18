ANS Office / Ahead Concept

+ 25

Architects Ahead Concept

Location Taiwan,Taipei

Category Offices Interiors

Design Team YANG CHUN-SUNG, LO YU-CHEN

Completion Time 2015.09

Area 280.0 m2

Project Year 2015

ANS head office is in the practice of defining the “near future style” with a simple vision that revolves around the future of human s in the respective space.

The near future style shall promote the interaction of human and space through minimal design. The original spatial state, including the nude - installed ceiling and self-leveling cement floor, as well as the changing nature of shadow s and tree color s , creates a space that seemingly has no design. Furthermore , large amount s of rough raw material s, such as wood veneer, original iron piece s , and unadorned galvanized iron, are used to construct a slightly scientific atmosphere . We simultaneously insisted on providing decorative touches in many details in order to create a unique “ deliberately natural” feel with the raw material s and give the office a cool yet magnificent feeling with a little sense of conflict. Upon entering , the user shall be incorporated into the atmosphere, and the clothing and interior design will inte r act with one another to complete the sense of value .