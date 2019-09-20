Japanese-style Fashion Store / Ahead Concept

+ 23

Architects Ahead Concept

Location Taiwan

Category Restaurants & Bars

Designers YANG CHUN-SUNG, LO YU-CHEN

Material Black Jinsha stone, natural cotton and linen fabric, the United States resistant to paint, cloth, large picture output, tea mirror, custom lighting, LED

Area 165.0 m2

Project Year 2014

About Japanese-style fashion：

Abandoning Form to Find a New Texture The Origins of Style The original intention is the light that guides fishing boats back to the harbor

We have envisioned this store as a fishing boat lit up on the sea following its own path, never lost, and guided home by the heart: HISUSHI offers a simple and harmonious atmosphere in which you can savor the bounty of the land and sea.

This is implemented in practice by having the veneer as a substrate of the overall texture. These very direct and traditional Japanese elements have an air of light and timelessness. Beyond this background, the second layer uses a subtle, traditional Japanese-style blue and white pattern covering the front of the space and creating a contrasting, but not jarring visual effect. Combining these two moderate elements brings about a subtle tension of the story that, along with Katsushika Hokusai's ukiyo-e, gives rise to this space’s singular imagery.

The protagonist of the story, and also the soul of the store and the rotary tables, is the courageous night fishing boat, brightly lit and full of vitality. We deliberately chose chandelier lamps bearing a similar style that highlight numbers in a sequential manner, with the area above the bar full of chandeliers whose jet black metal frames and iron nets exude the beauty of simplicity. Diners will look up from their seats to see not only the different aesthetic levels around them, but also the unfolding of the Ukiyo-e conceit.

Sometimes texture is an ineffable thing, not so much a style as an impression the space has left in the mind of the viewer, evoking a certain yearning with every thought. The HISUSHI Lake shop is a pioneering endeavor to abandon form and let the materials speak for themselves. Complex approaches may be able to create an ephemeral visual impact, but satiation inevitably comes with time. Instead, when we take the most essential materials and give them the time and space to simply be, they will tell their own quietly profound story that leaves an indelible mark on the heart.