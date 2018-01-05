World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Austria
  5. Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
  6. 2008
  7. Hypo / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Hypo / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

  • 11:00 - 5 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hypo / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Save this picture!
Hypo / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten, © Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

© Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar © Bruno Klomfar + 12

  • Architects

    Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

  • Location

    Bregenz, Austria

  • Architect in Charge

    S. Gaudl

  • Structural Engineering

    Mader Flatz, Bregenz

  • Building Services

    Klimaplan, Hohenems

  • Building Physics

    Künz, Hard

  • Electrical Engineering

    Hecht, Rankweil

  • Facades

    Mosbacher, Schwarzach

  • Area

    5.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2008

  • Photographs

    Bruno Klomfar
Save this picture!
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

Text description provided by the architects. This was once the site of the Montfort, a hotel built in Bregenz in 1877 during the Gründerzeit era. In 1921, architect Willibald Braun erected an adjoining and historicizing building with a neo-classicist façade for the Provincial Parliament of Vorarlberg. The hotel, the “Graues Haus” (grey house), served as an administration building to the Provincial Government. Between 1981 and 1984, after the construction of the new parliament, it was replaced by a postmodernist office and commercial building with an inclined roof. The building is linked to the city centre via a diagonal passage. Extensive refurbishments, to be completed by 2008, will once again redefine this part of the city.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar

The entire building complex – the period building and the converted part – will be used as the headquarters of a state bank. The complex, due to the recent building history now located in the second row and at an intersection between a pedestrian zone and a main road, comprises a four-storey perimeter development with a glazed ground floor. The entrance opens towards the pedestrian zone with a re-entrant corner and a spacious foyer. The architectural conflict of the former Provincial Parliament as a romanticizing and freestanding building within a perimeter block development has now been reconciled by exposing the interior façade and adding historicizing elements. Consultation and service areas are located at street level of the new building. A glass-roofed inner courtyard of twice the height, which can be used externally and which provides access to the former assembly room of the Provincial Parliament in the period building remains at the centre.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The upper floors house internal offices. The offices of the executive board are situated on the top floor, which has been transformed from an attic storey into a proper floor in the course of conversion works. A set back superstructure on the roof provides enough room for the building services and the air conditioning. The new façade presents itself as a calm and uniform pattern with large, projecting windows. Anthracite metal frames that encase the windows protrude approximately 25 centimeters from the white fibrated concrete slabs. On the outside, additional single glazing windows add calmness to the appearance of the building. Their reflections transform the frequently used shielding systems comprising roller shutters and screening elements, commonly found on bank buildings, into a discreet veil of glass.

Save this picture!
© Bruno Klomfar
© Bruno Klomfar
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Refurbishment Bank Austria
Cite: "Hypo / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten" 05 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/801725/hypo-dietrich-untertrifaller-architekten-zt-gmbh/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »