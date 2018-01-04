World
Quincho M / MoGS

  • 15:00 - 4 January, 2018
Quincho M / MoGS
Quincho M / MoGS, © MoGS
© MoGS

© MoGS © MoGS © MoGS © MoGS + 15

  • Architects

    MoGS

  • Location

    Montañeses 3055, Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    MoGS
© MoGS
© MoGS

Text description provided by the architects. Quincho M is located in Nuñez neighborhood on a lot that functions as an expansion area for an existing house on the adjacent lot.

© MoGS
© MoGS

The project consists of the extension and repurposing of an existing structure on the front of the lot with the aim of creating a space suitable for multiple activities, improving the relation with the house formally and functionally. To achieve this space, the roof was expanded with an additional slope, and its main wooden beams replaced with steel ones allowing the elimination of vertical supports, maximizing the open floor area and improving the connection between the interior and exterior space.

The ensemble is completed with a translucent canopy connecting externally the house to the addition.

© MoGS
© MoGS
Axonometric
Axonometric
© MoGS
© MoGS
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Cite: "Quincho M / MoGS" 04 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/801115/quincho-m-mogs/> ISSN 0719-8884

