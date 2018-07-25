World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Taller artesanal / rodríguez + pintos arquitectos

  • 02:00 - 25 July, 2018
Taller artesanal / rodríguez + pintos arquitectos
Taller artesanal / rodríguez + pintos arquitectos, © Héctor Sántos-Díez
© Héctor Sántos-Díez

© Héctor Sántos-Díez © Héctor Sántos-Díez © Héctor Sántos-Díez © Héctor Sántos-Díez + 17

  • Architects

    rodríguez + pintos arquitectos

  • Location

    36192 A Armenteira, Pontevedra, España

  • Architect in Charge

    rodríguez + pintos arquitectos

  • Area

    302.0 m2

  • Year Project

    2015

  • Photography

    Héctor Sántos-Díez

  • Sponsor

    Congregación Cisterciense del Monasterio de Armenteira

  • Empresa constructora

    Construcciones y fontanería Castro Bouzada SL
© Héctor Sántos-Díez
© Héctor Sántos-Díez

Text description provided by the architects. The Cistercian monastery of St. María de Armenteira is located on the western hillside of Monte Castrove, a spur that separates the Salnés valley from the Ría de Pontevedra. Its origin goes back to the Early Middle Ages, probably the pre-Romanesque period. 

© Héctor Sántos-Díez
© Héctor Sántos-Díez

For their economic support, the Cistercian nuns have started manufacturing handcrafted soap, organic lotions and perfumes with an own patent and production, activity that required a new workshop as well as the complementary tasks of receiving, storing and shipping the materials. 

© Héctor Sántos-Díez
© Héctor Sántos-Díez
Cortesía de rodríguez + pintos arquitectos
Cortesía de rodríguez + pintos arquitectos
© Héctor Sántos-Díez
© Héctor Sántos-Díez

The new building is located on the south part of the monastic ensemble because of the easy access, privacy and advantageous direction and also because the topography of the area allows the whole program to be hold under the existent slope. The recovery of the historic trace of the ancient wing of the novices is being sought. Its design, shown by the archaeological excavations, emerges again through powerful granite walls that define the perimeter of the new construction.

© Héctor Sántos-Díez
© Héctor Sántos-Díez

La estructura industrial ligera y modular del taller adquiere su propia dimensión entre estos muros, buscando así la máxima flexibilidad de uso. De este modo, el jardín superior y los elementos de transición y unión con las antiguas dependencias monacales adquieren una relevancia fundamental. 

© Héctor Sántos-Díez
© Héctor Sántos-Díez

Por último, todas las actuaciones planteadas se realizan considerando la posibilidad de su futura y total reversibilidad.

© Héctor Sántos-Díez
© Héctor Sántos-Díez

About this office
rodríguez + pintos arquitectos
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Offices Office buildings Spain
Cite: "Taller artesanal / rodríguez + pintos arquitectos" [Taller artesanal / rodríguez + pintos arquitectos] 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/800779/taller-artesanal-rodriguez-plus-pintos-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

