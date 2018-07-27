World
  7. Karel de Grote Hogeschool Campus Zuid / RAU + Stramien

Karel de Grote Hogeschool Campus Zuid / RAU + Stramien

  • 01:00 - 27 July, 2018
Karel de Grote Hogeschool Campus Zuid / RAU + Stramien
Karel de Grote Hogeschool Campus Zuid / RAU + Stramien, © Chak López
© Chak López

© Chak López © Chak López © Chak López © Chak López + 19

  • Architects

    RAU, Stramien

  • Location

    Antwerp, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    Bart Verheyen, Tine Durnez, Peter Klaassen

  • Area

    35000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Chak López
© Chak López
© Chak López

Text description provided by the architects. The brickwork façades are built in a non-classical way. Taking into account an increasing demand of isolation – and therefore thickness –, the classical cavity wall is expiring. Thus giving way for a plated façade which leaves more room for thicker isolation.

© Chak López
© Chak López

For this particular project we chose to decorate the plating with brick strips in different patterns. We chose to use a warm and earthy color pattern, in the same shades as the windows (champagne and bronze colored anodizing). Compared to the existing industrial red brick façades of the old cookie factory the new brick façades seeks the same rhythm and a contrast in color.

© Chak López
© Chak López

In the façade of the inner patio we see the same color range, but here we chose to make a very transparent façade, with a more organic form. We therefore used a curtain wall from Schüco, with glazed and opaque elements. The horizontal bullnoses break the façades into a human scale and take care of the fire compartments.

© Chak López
© Chak López

The concrete flagstones of the inner patio are chosen in the same color range, to go with the Mediterranean colors of the facades. The stair steps, benches and tree boxes are made in the same concrete.

© Chak López
© Chak López

The floor covering inside is the first collaboration of Tarkett and Desso. The Tarkett group took over Desso, and in the project Tarkett delivered the PVC floor covering in the hall ways, while Desso took care of the carpet in classrooms, auditoria and offices.

About this office
RAU
Office
Stramien
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Belgium
Cite: "Karel de Grote Hogeschool Campus Zuid / RAU + Stramien" 27 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/800735/karel-de-grote-hogeschool-campus-zuid-stramien-plus-rau/> ISSN 0719-8884

