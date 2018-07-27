Karel de Grote Hogeschool Campus Zuid / RAU + Stramien

+ 19

Architects RAU, Stramien

Location Antwerp, Belgium

Architect in Charge Bart Verheyen, Tine Durnez, Peter Klaassen

Area 35000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Chak López

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. The brickwork façades are built in a non-classical way. Taking into account an increasing demand of isolation – and therefore thickness –, the classical cavity wall is expiring. Thus giving way for a plated façade which leaves more room for thicker isolation.

For this particular project we chose to decorate the plating with brick strips in different patterns. We chose to use a warm and earthy color pattern, in the same shades as the windows (champagne and bronze colored anodizing). Compared to the existing industrial red brick façades of the old cookie factory the new brick façades seeks the same rhythm and a contrast in color.

In the façade of the inner patio we see the same color range, but here we chose to make a very transparent façade, with a more organic form. We therefore used a curtain wall from Schüco, with glazed and opaque elements. The horizontal bullnoses break the façades into a human scale and take care of the fire compartments.

The concrete flagstones of the inner patio are chosen in the same color range, to go with the Mediterranean colors of the facades. The stair steps, benches and tree boxes are made in the same concrete.

The floor covering inside is the first collaboration of Tarkett and Desso. The Tarkett group took over Desso, and in the project Tarkett delivered the PVC floor covering in the hall ways, while Desso took care of the carpet in classrooms, auditoria and offices.