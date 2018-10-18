World
Intervention in Santa Teresa de Jesús School / Peñín Architects

  • 03:00 - 18 October, 2018
Intervention in Santa Teresa de Jesús School / Peñín Architects
Intervention in Santa Teresa de Jesús School / Peñín Architects, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

© Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo © Diego Opazo + 15

  • Architects

    Peñín Architects

  • Location

    Carrer de la Constitució, Torrent, Valencia, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Peñin Arquitectos

  • Area

    1099.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Diego Opazo

  • Author Architectes

    Pablo Peñin Llobell, Alberto Peñin Llobell, Blanca Peñin Llobel, Alberto Peñin Ibáñez

  • Collaborators

    Marta Gómez, Cristina Picazo

  • Technical Architects

    DICOTEC

  • Engineering

    VALNU SL

  • Structure

    Alejandro Marqués
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. The project configures a new entry point to the School of Santa Teresa de Jesús in Torrent. A single level pavilion stands parallel to the Avenida Constitución, while, on the other side, it embraces the existing magnificent pine forest. The concrete porch shelters the itineraries of students, parents and teachers and provides a shaded plinth for protection and leasure. The different volumes emerge out of this plinth, their shapes cut out in the sky like the pine tree tops.

Sketch
Sketch

The multi-purpose hall is located on one side of the entryway, open to the garden and the city. On the opposite side, the access lobby to the new administration area and the school playground. The building thus establishes a daliberate ambiguity of its borders, between exterior and interior spaces, between construction and urban design, and between its different, mixed uses.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

 In continuity with the original building, the new pavilion materializes with striped ceramic pieces, sheltered under a canopy of slender columns, partially wrapped in ceramic pieces. The pure volumes emerging over the horizontal line are cladded with metal panels that reflect the sky, framed by steel profiles.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Section
Section
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Ceramic is then used directly in its industrial form as cladding for the vertical surfaces, and also modified and trimmed for protecting and emphasizing the slenderness of the columns, following and updating the lessons by some masters like Alvar Aalto.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor

The resource of both the earthy ceramic material and the industrial processes underline the duality between nature and artífice, between the organic and the systematic. A space for gathering, staying, or passing through, where the straightness of the urban environment and the playful quality of learning mix together and intertwine.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Detail
Detail
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Cite: "Intervention in Santa Teresa de Jesús School / Peñín Architects" 18 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/800617/intervention-in-santa-teresa-de-jesus-school-penin-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

