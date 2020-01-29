Atlas Hotel Hoian / VTN Architects

+ 15

Interior Design: Vo Trong Nghia Architects

Principal Architect: Vo Trong Nghia, Tran Thi Hang

Design Team : Le Thanh Tung, Pham Huu Hoang, Nguyen Thi Ha Vi, Le Thanh Tan, Nguyen Ngoc Thien Chuong

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. ATLAS HOTEL HOIAN is located in Hoi An’s “Old Town; an area which has rapidly grown since it was officially named by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site. Recently, most of the ancient houses have been converted into shops and restaurants that serve the daily influx of tourism. The neighborhood is well known for its beautiful tiled-roofscape and its internal courtyards that provide a layered spatial quality between the inner and outer spaces. This quality has been slowly eroded due to chaotic commercial flow. As a consequence, Old Town has lost its charm of a calm and peaceful lifestyle.

Located in an irregular plot of land, the design approach of Atlas Hotel is to turn this constrain into its unique character. The linear layout is divided into several internal courtyards, and by lifting the building above the site, it completely frees the ground floor to create an inter-connected network of courtyards. This spatial quality reflects the dynamism of the new Hoi An but also retains the charm of the Old Town.

The five story hotel includes 48 guest rooms as well as various leisure functions such as restaurant, café, rooftop bar, spa, gym and swimming pool. Due to the complexity of the site, each guest room is shorter and wider than typical hotel rooms. Rather than a problem, this presented an opportunity for the rooms to have greater access to greenery not only from the bedroom but also from the bathroom.

The building façade is clad with locally-sourced sandstone pieces used in combination with an exposed concrete slab and a series of planters along the corridors. The planters are arranged along the entire façade of the hotel not only provides solar shading but also allows cooler air to ventilate the spaces. In addition, the perforated stone walls admit daylight without blocking air flow. This scheme allows the place to be naturally ventilated to minimise the use of air conditioner. The use of these green and natural elements embodies the particular interest of the office and the House for Trees concept: to integrate greenery into design as a way to rejuvenate urban areas and to contribute to societal improvement. At its core, Atlas Hotel reconnects man with nature.

Originally published on November 21, 2016