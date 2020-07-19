Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Dengshikou Hutong Residence / B.l.U.E. Architecture Studio

Dengshikou Hutong Residence / B.l.U.E. Architecture Studio

Save this project
Dengshikou Hutong Residence / B.l.U.E. Architecture Studio

© Ruijing Photo © Ruijing Photo © Ruijing Photo © Ruijing Photo + 42

  • Curated by Han Zhang
Houses
Dongcheng Qu, China
  • Design Team: Shuhei Aoyama, Yoko Fujii, Lingzi Liu
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a hutong near the historical centre in Beijing, the L-shaped house is sandwiched between the old hutong wall and a two floor building. The renovation aimed to transform the dated 43 m² residence into a convenient, functional modern living space for a family of six people .

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The first floor is consisted of a number of wooden boxes that functioned as living room, dining room, bedroom, study room and bathroom, creating a continuous open space that offers opportunities for communication between family members, at the same time ensuring each individual have a independent living space. The size of each box is decided according to the height of people’s activities in different functional areas. The open space on the 2nd floor is the kid’s bedroom and playground. SoJ materials such as rugs and nets are used in order to make sure the kid’s safety and also to create a warm and intimate atmosphere .

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The shared corridor on one side of the house is not only connected to all the interior areas but also connected to outdoor public spaces, like a extension of the Hutong. With a long skylight that goes through the entire house, sufficient natural light streams in, creating a sense of being in the outdoor space. The facade facing the backyard is made of wooden frame and transparent glass, which can be opened as a huge door. Thus the interior living space and the backyard are bridged together, diffusing the boundary between the indoor and outdoor space.

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

The design took the inspiration of public sharing spaces in traditional Beijing Hutong, conveys the vision that a home can be a open space as a part of the public urban spaces and what defines a home is the relationships of the people who live inside and the relationships between people and the environment.

Save this picture!
© Ruijing Photo
© Ruijing Photo

Originally published on November 23rd, 2016. 

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
B.l.U.E. Architecture Studio
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses China
Cite: "Dengshikou Hutong Residence / B.l.U.E. Architecture Studio" 19 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799762/dengshikou-hutong-residence-in-beijing-blue-architecture-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ruijing Photo

灯市口住宅改造 / B.L.U.E. 建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream