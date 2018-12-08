Villa Montfoort / Station-D Architects

+ 20

Architects Station-D Architects

Location Montfoort, The Netherlands

Architect in Charge Lars Hoogewerf, Tim van Beukering, Rico Heykant

Area 440.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Stijn Poelstra

Text description provided by the architects. Both man and woman for whom we designed the villa have young children from a previous relationship. Our client's desire was to build a house that would facilitate the coming together of those two families. This resulted in a design with separate functions for each family and common meeting places for both families. Each family has its own entrance hall, living room, bathroom and toilet and bedroom area. The main hall and spacious kitchen are set up as common spaces and planned as the heart of Villa Montfoort.

Rough composition, rough materials

The architectural composition and materialization of Villa Montfoort highlights the layout of the floor plan. The entrance is materialized in precast concrete elements. Beneath the entrance we designed a half-sunken basement. The vertical shift accompanied by this basement creates a dynamic composition and results in a split-level floor plan. We combined this with rough materials , such as black masonry, concrete and charred wood, each allocated to the specific area laying behind the façade.

Spatial distribution

The perfectly symmetrical hallway divides the villa into two living areas. One living room on the left, and one on the right. In the centre of the design we located the kitchen as common area. Either side of the hallway has its own completely identical staircase to the first floor. Above the stairs we designed hidden skylights in the roof, which allow sunlight to stroke beautifully along the inner walls.

Product Description:

The volume of the master bedroom is materialized in Nao Shima. This is a traditional Japanese technique for charred wood. This results in deep, natural textures. After a few years, the charred wood will reach its final characteristic appearance.