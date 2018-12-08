World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Station-D Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Villa Montfoort / Station-D Architects

Villa Montfoort / Station-D Architects

  • 09:00 - 8 December, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Montfoort / Station-D Architects
Save this picture!
Villa Montfoort / Station-D Architects, © Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

© Stijn Poelstra © Stijn Poelstra © Stijn Poelstra © Stijn Poelstra + 20

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

Text description provided by the architects. Both man and woman for whom we designed the villa have young children from a previous relationship. Our client's desire was to build a house that would facilitate the coming together of those two families. This resulted in a design with separate functions for each family and common meeting places for both families. Each family has its own entrance hall, living room, bathroom and toilet and bedroom area. The main hall and spacious kitchen are set up as common spaces and planned as the heart of Villa Montfoort.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Rough composition, rough materials
The architectural composition and materialization of Villa Montfoort highlights the layout of the floor plan. The entrance is materialized in precast concrete elements. Beneath the entrance we designed a half-sunken basement. The vertical shift accompanied by this basement creates a dynamic composition and results in a split-level floor plan. We combined this with rough materials , such as black masonry, concrete and charred wood, each allocated to the specific area laying behind the façade.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

Spatial distribution
The perfectly symmetrical hallway divides the villa into two living areas. One living room on the left, and one on the right. In the centre of the design we located the kitchen as common area. Either side of the hallway has its own completely identical staircase to the first floor. Above the stairs we designed hidden skylights in the roof, which allow sunlight to stroke beautifully along the inner walls.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

Product Description:
The volume of the master bedroom is materialized in Nao Shima. This is a traditional Japanese technique for charred wood. This results in deep, natural textures. After a few years, the charred wood will reach its final characteristic appearance.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Station-D Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Villa Montfoort / Station-D Architects" 08 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799659/villa-montfoort-station-d-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream