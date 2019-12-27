World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures

20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures

Save this article
20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures
Save this picture!

Throughout history, simple structures have constituted one of the most common forms of human expression. Small-scale housing, shelters, and viewpoints have been shaped by myriad materials that effectively created - depending on the techniques used - different forms of response to the same need.

Here is a compilation of 20 small-scale projects that stand out due to their small size and their simple, practical structures.

01. Buijtenkeuken / Studio Elmo Vermijs

Save this picture!
via © Studio Elmo Vermijs
via © Studio Elmo Vermijs

© Ralph Kämena © Ralph Kämena via © Studio Elmo Vermijs via © Studio Elmo Vermijs + 101

02. Garrison Treehouse / Sharon Davis Design

Save this picture!
via © Sharon Davis Design
via © Sharon Davis Design

© Elizabeth Felicella © Elizabeth Felicella via © Sharon Davis Design via © Sharon Davis Design + 101

03. The "PopCraft Kiosk" / André Vieira + Flávio Serpa

Save this picture!
Cortesía de André Vieira, Flávio Serpa, Carlos Vieira e do Centro Regional de Apoio ao Artesanato dos Governo Regional dos Açores
Cortesía de André Vieira, Flávio Serpa, Carlos Vieira e do Centro Regional de Apoio ao Artesanato dos Governo Regional dos Açores

Cortesía de André Vieira, Flávio Serpa, Carlos Vieira e do Centro Regional de Apoio ao Artesanato dos Governo Regional dos Açores Cortesía de André Vieira, Flávio Serpa, Carlos Vieira e do Centro Regional de Apoio ao Artesanato dos Governo Regional dos Açores Cortesía de André Vieira, Flávio Serpa, Carlos Vieira e do Centro Regional de Apoio ao Artesanato dos Governo Regional dos Açores Cortesía de André Vieira, Flávio Serpa, Carlos Vieira e do Centro Regional de Apoio ao Artesanato dos Governo Regional dos Açores + 101

04. Colorado Outward Bound Micro Cabins / University of Colorado Denver

Save this picture!
via © University of Colorado Denver
via © University of Colorado Denver

© Jesse Kuroiwa © Jesse Kuroiwa via © University of Colorado Denver © Jesse Kuroiwa + 101

05. Pinohuacho Observation Deck / Rodrigo Sheward

Save this picture!
via © Grupo Talca
via © Grupo Talca

via © Grupo Talca via © Grupo Talca via © Grupo Talca via © Grupo Talca + 101

06. Tricycle House and Tricycle Garden / People's Architecture Office (PAO) + People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO)

Save this picture!
Cortesía de People’s Architecture Office (PAO) + People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO)
Cortesía de People’s Architecture Office (PAO) + People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO)

Cortesía de People’s Architecture Office (PAO) + People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO) Cortesía de People’s Architecture Office (PAO) + People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO) Cortesía de People’s Architecture Office (PAO) + People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO) Cortesía de People’s Architecture Office (PAO) + People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO) + 101

07. Cabaña-torre Karadya BIO-RESERVA

Save this picture!
via © Estudio Borrachia Arquitectos
via © Estudio Borrachia Arquitectos

via © Estudio Borrachia Arquitectos via © Estudio Borrachia Arquitectos via © Estudio Borrachia Arquitectos via © Estudio Borrachia Arquitectos + 101

08. 4x4 Studio / Teresa Mascaro

Save this picture!
via © Teresa Mascaro
via © Teresa Mascaro

© Cristiano Mascaro via © Teresa Mascaro © Cristiano Mascaro via © Teresa Mascaro + 101

09. Lookout / Angus Ritchie + Daniel Tyler

Save this picture!
via © Angus Ritchie + Daniel Tyler
via © Angus Ritchie + Daniel Tyler

via © Angus Ritchie + Daniel Tyler via © Angus Ritchie + Daniel Tyler © Ross Campbell © Ross Campbell + 101

10. Beach Modules / Màrius Quintana Creus

Save this picture!
via © Màrius Quintana Creus
via © Màrius Quintana Creus

via © Màrius Quintana Creus © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 101

11. Mirrored Beach Hut / ECE Architecture + Creative Forager

Save this picture!
via © ECE Architecture + Creative Forage
via © ECE Architecture + Creative Forage

© Mark Sephton via © ECE Architecture + Creative Forage © Mark Sephton © Mark Sephton + 101

12. 5CUBE Energy Pavilion / de Siún Scullion Architects

Save this picture!
via © de Siún Scullion Architects
via © de Siún Scullion Architects

via © de Siún Scullion Architects via © de Siún Scullion Architects © Ros Kavanagh © Ros Kavanagh + 101

13. Writing Pavilion / Architensions

Save this picture!
via © Architensions
via © Architensions

© Cameron Blaylock © Cameron Blaylock © Cameron Blaylock via © Architensions + 101

14. Habitable Polyhedron / Manuel Villa

Save this picture!
via © Manuel Villa Arquitectos
via © Manuel Villa Arquitectos

via © Manuel Villa Arquitectos via © Manuel Villa Arquitectos via © Manuel Villa Arquitectos via © Manuel Villa Arquitectos + 101

15. Casa No Muro / Saperlipopette les Architectes + Martial Marquet

Save this picture!
via © Saperlipopette les Architectes + Martial Marquet
via © Saperlipopette les Architectes + Martial Marquet

20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures 20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures 20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures 20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures + 101

16. 'Noun.1 Unavailability' / Gartnerfuglen Arkitekter

Save this picture!
via © Gartnerfuglen
via © Gartnerfuglen

© Astrid Rohde Wang + Olav Lunde Arneberg © Astrid Rohde Wang + Olav Lunde Arneberg © Astrid Rohde Wang + Olav Lunde Arneberg © Astrid Rohde Wang + Olav Lunde Arneberg + 101

17. Renaixement / Pink Intruder

Save this picture!
via © Pink Intruder
via © Pink Intruder

© Noel Arraiz © Noel Arraiz © Noel Arraiz © Noel Arraiz + 101

18. Shed / NARTARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
Cortesía de NARTARCHITECTS
Cortesía de NARTARCHITECTS

Cortesía de NARTARCHITECTS Cortesía de NARTARCHITECTS Cortesía de NARTARCHITECTS Cortesía de NARTARCHITECTS + 101

19. SKY GARDEN / SO? Architecture and Ideas

Save this picture!
via © SO? Architecture and Ideas
via © SO? Architecture and Ideas

via © SO? Architecture and Ideas © Yerçekim © Yerçekim © Yerçekim + 101

20. Sombras del Salto / Cristián Palma Ramírez

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Cristián Palma Ramírez
Cortesía de Cristián Palma Ramírez

Cortesía de Cristián Palma Ramírez Cortesía de Cristián Palma Ramírez Cortesía de Cristián Palma Ramírez Cortesía de Cristián Palma Ramírez + 101

Originally published on November 17, 2016.

About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures" [20 Detalles constructivos de estructuras a pequeña escala] 27 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799470/20-details-of-stunning-small-scale-structures/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Mark Sephton

20个惊艳的小型构造物设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream