20 Details of Stunning Small-Scale Structures

Throughout history, simple structures have constituted one of the most common forms of human expression. Small-scale housing, shelters, and viewpoints have been shaped by myriad materials that effectively created - depending on the techniques used - different forms of response to the same need.
Here is a compilation of 20 small-scale projects that stand out due to their small size and their simple, practical structures.
01. Buijtenkeuken / Studio Elmo Vermijs
02. Garrison Treehouse / Sharon Davis Design
03. The "PopCraft Kiosk" / André Vieira + Flávio Serpa
04. Colorado Outward Bound Micro Cabins / University of Colorado Denver
05. Pinohuacho Observation Deck / Rodrigo Sheward
06. Tricycle House and Tricycle Garden / People's Architecture Office (PAO) + People’s Industrial Design Office (PIDO)
07. Cabaña-torre Karadya BIO-RESERVA
08. 4x4 Studio / Teresa Mascaro
09. Lookout / Angus Ritchie + Daniel Tyler
10. Beach Modules / Màrius Quintana Creus
11. Mirrored Beach Hut / ECE Architecture + Creative Forager
12. 5CUBE Energy Pavilion / de Siún Scullion Architects
13. Writing Pavilion / Architensions
14. Habitable Polyhedron / Manuel Villa
15. Casa No Muro / Saperlipopette les Architectes + Martial Marquet
16. 'Noun.1 Unavailability' / Gartnerfuglen Arkitekter
17. Renaixement / Pink Intruder
18. Shed / NARTARCHITECTS
19. SKY GARDEN / SO? Architecture and Ideas
20. Sombras del Salto / Cristián Palma Ramírez
Originally published on November 17, 2016.