Dellano Store / Une Arquitetura + Arqmais Arquitetura

Author Jeferson Hernandes Cardoso Pereira

Team Arqmais Arquitetura

Structure Victor Balcazer Dias Hydraulic

Hidraulic / Prevention José Dimas Rizzo

Constructor MJA Construções

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. The trade complex born in a privileged and strategical region for the economic development of the city. The office had the responsibility to design a building that stands out in middle of the built-up landscape of the local.

Due to the client’s need, the dimensions of the land and the floor area ratio of the region be small, the project strategy was to design a building with simple shapes and superimposed solidvolumes.

Thus, we receded the ground floor and converted it into a big showcase facing the main avenue. With a simple configuration, the ground floor consists in a box with lateral closing in exposed concrete, which results in an unique environment with 18,40m x 12,50m.

The building can be accessed through two different entrances; one, in the main facade, which is marked by automatic perforated doors, and another, on the side street.

The upstairs is made of two perpendicular volumes supported by the ground floor. Furthermore, each volume has lateral closures in metallic screens, which helps to control the thermal comfort of the store’s interior.