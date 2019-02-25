World
  7. Dellano Store / Une Arquitetura + Arqmais Arquitetura

  • 14:06 - 25 February, 2019
Dellano Store / Une Arquitetura + Arqmais Arquitetura
Dellano Store / Une Arquitetura + Arqmais Arquitetura, © Bulla Jr.
© Bulla Jr.

© Bulla Jr. © Bulla Jr. © Bulla Jr. © Bulla Jr. + 17

  • Author

    Jeferson Hernandes Cardoso Pereira

  • Team

    Arqmais Arquitetura

  • Structure

    Victor Balcazer Dias Hydraulic

  • Hidraulic / Prevention

    José Dimas Rizzo

  • Constructor

    MJA Construções
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Bulla Jr.
© Bulla Jr.

Text description provided by the architects. The trade complex born in a privileged and strategical region for the economic development of the city. The office had the responsibility to design a building that stands out in middle of the built-up landscape of the local.

© Bulla Jr.
© Bulla Jr.

Due to the client’s need, the dimensions of the land and the floor area ratio of the  region be small, the project strategy was to design a building with simple shapes and superimposed solidvolumes.

© Bulla Jr.
© Bulla Jr.

Thus, we receded the ground floor and converted it into a big showcase facing the main avenue. With a simple configuration, the ground floor consists in a box with lateral closing in exposed concrete, which results in an unique environment with 18,40m x 12,50m.

Exploded Isometric
Exploded Isometric

The building can be accessed through two different entrances; one, in the main facade, which is marked by automatic perforated doors, and another, on the side street.

© Bulla Jr.
© Bulla Jr.

The upstairs is made of two perpendicular volumes supported by the ground floor. Furthermore, each volume has lateral closures in metallic screens, which helps to control the thermal comfort of the store’s interior.

© Bulla Jr.
© Bulla Jr.

Cite: "Dellano Store / Une Arquitetura + Arqmais Arquitetura" 25 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799445/dellano-store-une-arquitetura-plus-arqmais-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

