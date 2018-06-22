Dürr Systems Headquarters Facility / SmithGroupJJR

+ 18

SmithGroupJJR Design Team Adam Cook; Qun Zhao, PE; Renee Zaccagni; Kevin Gurgel, PE; Jeff Fordyce; Elizabeth Ozzello; Dominick Pastore, PE; Amanda Curtis; Danilo Nerida; Tom Grace, RA More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The consolidation of three locations in metro-Detroit led to a new headquarters, engineering, research and equipment testing center in Southfield, Michigan, for this German based company that engineers and provides robotics and prototype testing for paint systems. Leaving a traditional workplace environment, the new space provides an efficient, light-filled workplace for about 500 employees in 92,000 gsf of office and 100,000 gsf of Training, Research and Assembly. The resulting campus is a center of excellence has already seen increased collaboration, communication and creativity, benefiting employees and customers alike.

“The Dürr Group has been present in Southeast Michigan for almost 45 years. This substantial investment highlights our commitment to the North American market, our customers and our employees,” said Dave Meynell, Chairman, Dürr, Inc.

The facility was expanded to include a new validation building together with a testing and training center. By reusing the existing structure and incorporating innovative, cost-effective energy-saving technologies, Dürr is demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and energy conservation.

Product Description As an energy leader in the manufacturing area Dürr wanted to maximize the energy efficiency of the new and renovated facility. A new vision for the building was also desired, so the majority of the existing exterior skin of the building was removed and replaced with a contemporary curtain wall and insulated metal panel system by Kingsan. These insulted metal wall panels provide levels of thermal (R-value) and airtightness performance over the service life of the building along with reducing operational costs for energy maintenance. These panels helped achieve the overriding goal to unify the appearance of the competed facility, blending the existing structure and new addition into a cohesive whole. The main entrance was also moved to the north side and highlighted with an exterior canopy using the same Kingspan product.