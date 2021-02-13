2Y House / Sebastián Irarrázaval

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses
Colico, Chile
  • Architect In Charge:Sebastián Irarrazaval
  • Collaborators:Macarena Burdiles, Alicia Argüeles
  • Structural Engineer:Felipe Cardemil
  • Construction:Jorge Ibacache
  • Client:Pablo Albornoz
  • City:Colico
  • Country:Chile
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Text description provided by the architects. The main objectives of the house are two. Firstly; that it integrates the forest into the daily experience of the user and Secondly; that it receives as much light and sun as possible during the entire day. For that purpose, the program is fit in a 2Y letters diagram that creates not only double orientations for entering the sun at different times of the day but also exposes the inhabitant to views that surround him. In other words, the extremely extended perimeter of the house and its bifurcations, in opposition to a compact organization, potentiates the experience of being, not in front of the exteriority, but within it.  More specifically, of being among the sun and trees in a parietal relationship.

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Additionally, this shape also made it possible to fit into the existing trees without having to clean the site.

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Regarding the materialization of the project, timber was chosen not only because it is a local material that could anchor the house to the place by affiliations with the natural and the cultural, but also because the wooden structures, in opposition with other kinds of material ensembles, are naturally built using infinite linear elements that as a result, resemble the sense of infinity that is present in forests and could enter in a sort of vibration with the exterior. In this respect, the structural and the architectural plans were done simultaneously and in a permanent conversation. In the end, it is hard to distinguish one from the other.

With regard to the relation with the ground, the above-mentioned 2Y diagram negotiates the slope in different manners. Sometimes it underlines and rests upon the ground and others it contrasts with the soil, stressing the artificiality of the architectonic body.

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

With respect to the exterior treatment of the skin, the objective was to create a constant vibration with the mostly green exterior that, as it is well known, can be achieved using a red color.

© Felipe Díaz Contardo
© Felipe Díaz Contardo

Cite: "2Y House / Sebastián Irarrázaval" 13 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.
