  Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats

Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats

  • 10:00 - 17 October, 2018
Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

  • Architects

    Flores & Prats

  • Location

    Carrer de Pere IV, 228, 08005 Barcelona, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Flores & Prats

  • Area

    2923.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula

  • Theater Engineer

    Marc Comas.

  • Acoustic Advice

    Arau Acústica.

  • Escenic Advice

    Elisabet Castells.

  • Technical Architect

    Xavier Badia.

  • Structure

    Manuel Arguijo.

  • Installations

    AJ Ingeniería

  • Colaboradores

    Eirene Presmanes, Jorge Casajús, Micol Bergamo, Michelle Capatori, Emanuele Lisci, Cecilia Obiol, Francesca Tassi-Carboni, Nicola Dale, Adrianna Mas, Giovanna de Caneva, Michael Stroh, Maria Elorriaga, Pau Sarquella, Rosella Notari, Laura Bendixen, Francesca Baldessari, Marta Smektala, Ioanna Torcanu, Carlotta Bonura, Florencia Sciutto, Georgina Surià, Elisabet Fàbrega, Julián González, Valentina Tridello, Agustina Álvaro Grand, Monika Palosz, Shreya Dudhat, Jordi Papaseit, Judith Casas, Tomás Kenny, Filippo Abrami, Constance Lieurade, Iben Jorgensen, Lucía Gutiérrez, Gimena Álvarez, Agustina Bersier, Mariela Allievi, Toni Cladera, Clàudia Calvet.

  • Constructora

    Betaconkret SA Construccions

  • Budget

    2.500.000 euros.
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. The project occupies the former social club "Pau i Justícia", deeply rooted in the memory of the neighbourhood Poblenou, a space where long ago neighbours had celebrated marriages, first communions and parties, which was abandoned for many years. Now its doors open again and these neighbours must recognize the spaces in their memories at the same time that the building has been adapted to the new program: a theatre and a dramaturgy school, a place to celebrate the theatrical creation.

Section
Section
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Section
Section
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Section
Section
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The design process has been done with the utmost respect towards the former social club, studying the existing spaces and decoration and relaying on them to create the atmosphere of the new drama centre. A large foyer connects all the levels through a series of successive openings, exposing completely the building to a promenade of interior sights, in a way that everyone entering is attracted to look up or around, see people and say hello. Thus, the foyer becomes somehow a domestic place, where relations and exchanges can happen unexpectedly, surprisingly in its many turns, corners and benches... The real theatrical activity is not just happening at the exhibition spaces but expanded to the building as a whole.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

About this office
Flores & Prats
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center Spain
Cite: "Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats" [Sala Beckett / Flores & Prats] 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799128/sala-beckett-flores-and-prats/> ISSN 0719-8884

