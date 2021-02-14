La Quimera House / Ruca Proyectos

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© Ignacio Santa Maria© Ignacio Santa Maria© Ignacio Santa Maria© Ignacio Santa Maria+ 28

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses
Aysén Province, Chile
  • Architects: Ruca Proyectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  114
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ignacio Santa Maria
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arauco, Interligth
  • Architect In Charge:Carlos Torres Alcalde
  • Collaborator:Consuelo Alfaro
  • Engineer:Joaquín Valenzuela barbo
  • City:Aysén Province
  • Country:Chile
© Ignacio Santa Maria
Text description provided by the architects. The ordered  is a second home in Coyhaique, Chilean Patagonia, located on the River Simpson, on the outskirts of the city, 1.5 km from the city center.

© Ignacio Santa Maria
The program includes a large space containing the main living room, open kitchen, 6 cabins on site, one guest bathroom and a suite room. The second level contains a wide open floor plan with access to a balcony.

© Ignacio Santa Maria
1st Floor Plan
© Ignacio Santa Maria
Architecture, has its origins in traditional constructions southern end of Chile, which aims to support a hostile climate in winter, with snow, rain and cold almost all year. For these conditions and the material to be used, it was decided to raise the house to separate the field.

Exploded Axonometric
On the other hand, a budget bounded coupled with a scarce labor and basic technology, led to pose a simple type design wooden shed, to build without special construction details, all based on local pine wood, interior completions grooved plywood boards and covered with zinc.

© Ignacio Santa Maria
© Ignacio Santa Maria
The volume comes from access hermetically coated by the same cover material (zinc plates) and opens fully to the views dominating over the river and the Mackay hill with a large terrace plank. The interior is completely made of wood and the house is assembled from a large table that also serves as a rest inside the staircase and in the terrace  as a second dining room.

© Ignacio Santa Maria
Project gallery

Cite: "La Quimera House / Ruca Proyectos" 14 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799092/casa-la-quimera-carlos-torres-alcalde> ISSN 0719-8884
