House 1105 / H Arquitectes

Design Team: David Lorente, Josep Ricart, Xavier Ros, Roger Tudó

Collaborators: Blai Carrero, Montse Fornés

Quantity Surveyor: Carla Piñol Moreno

Constructor: MAHECO

City: Cerdanyola del Vallès

Country: Spain

... A really small facing South plot, the result of Judith’s parent’s house segregation…

This brief site description contains the main conditions to explain the project strategy: The size explains the height and number of floors (3) and the minimum occupation possible (40 m2). Parents are the reason to concentrate the free space converting the garden into access and lobby of the house. The orientation explains how the south facade is the main source of light and views; it does so without any limit, using a set of large recycled windows. The overtures are complemented by a polycarbonate greenhouse gallery that performs as heat collector and sun protector. Only the north facade contains other windows to allow good cross ventilation.

The stairs, single-section, transversal and reversible, acts as vertical circulation and distributor of the six resulting spaces, only the bathroom and laundry are specific to it’s function, the rest five assume in ambiguous way the domestic program awarded at the end by customers. The spaces are highly characterized in terms of geometry, material, and comfort but little in terms of function.

Originally published on November 10, 2016.