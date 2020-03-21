World
Bracketed Space House / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Bracketed Space House / Matt Fajkus Architecture

© Charles Davis Smith © Spaces & Faces Photography © Spaces & Faces Photography © Charles Davis Smith + 30

  • Curated by Julio Effa
Houses
Austin, United States
  • Design Team: Matt Fajkus, AIA; David Birt; Travis Cook; Jayson Kabala
  • Project Manager: Travis Cook, Jayson Kabala
  • General Contractor: Brodie Builders
  • Interior Designer: Joel Mozersky Design
  • Landscape Designer: Open Envelope Studio
© Spaces & Faces Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Incorporating the site’s dynamic landscape into the daily life of its residents, the Bracketed Space House is designed as a meaningfully-framed procession through the property with nuanced natural lighting throughout. A continuous and jogging retaining wall from outside to inside embeds the structure below natural grade at the front with flush transitions at its rear facade. All indoor spaces open up to a courtyard which terraces down to the tree canopy, creating a readily visible and occupiable transitional space between man-made and nature.

© Charles Davis Smith
Site + Main Level
© Charles Davis Smith

The courtyard scheme is simplified by the common and private wings - connected by a glass dining “bridge." This transparent volume also visually connects the front yard to the courtyard, clearing for the prospect view, while maintaining a subdued street presence. The staircase acts as a vertical “knuckle,” mediating shifting wing angles while contrasting the predominant horizontality of the house.

© Charles Davis Smith

Originally published on November 08, 2016

Project gallery

About this office
Matt Fajkus Architecture
Office

Cite: "Bracketed Space House / Matt Fajkus Architecture " 21 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/798916/bracketed-space-house-matt-fajkus-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

