  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Bean Buro
  6. Workplace – The Work Project / Bean Buro

Workplace – The Work Project / Bean Buro

  • 19:00 - 12 June, 2018
Workplace – The Work Project / Bean Buro
Workplace – The Work Project / Bean Buro, © Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

© Bean Buro

  • Interiors Designers

    Bean Buro

  • Location

    Hong Kong

  • Design directors

    Kenny Kinugasa-Tsui, Lorène Faure

  • Senior architectural designers

    Elspeth Lee, Isabel Entrambassaguas

  • Contractor / Project Management

    Winsmart Contracting Co. Ltd

  • Architectural designers & assistants

    Michelle Ho, Pauline Paradis, Tommy Hui, Gigi Kwong, Abby Liu

  • Photographs

    Bean Buro

  • Branding consultant

    Substance

  • Scent consultant

    Et Projekt

  • Focus music consultant

    Audio Couture

  • Vertical garden consultant

    Patrick Blanc

  • Client

    The Work Project
© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

Text description provided by the architects. Bean Buro completes an unprecedented workplace consisting serviced offices and co-working spaces that allows members complete freedom to adjust their office space and duration according to their evolving needs. Office bookings can be made as easy as booking a hotel, for stays as short as one day.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

Located at Midtown in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, the project is 33,000sqft over four floors, with a dedicated social floor consists of different types of shared workspaces and a vertical garden by botanical pioneer Patrick Blanc.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

The workspaces are crafted to be the most complete environment for today’s workforce. Both the serviced offices and coworking spaces are created to deliver hospitality values and standards. Just like how the hotel sector is known for creating memorable guest experiences and comfortable stays, this project too has adopted a similar mindset, ensuring members feel that coming to work is a true pleasure.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

The design creates a multi-sensory environment to enhance productivity: Every single element – including music, scent, refreshment, technology, furniture, meeting facility and amenity has been carefully curated with the goal of improving productivity and work experience. Members are empowered with access to a range of facilities, services and thoughtfully curated amenities that will help accelerate their rise.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

The unprecedented solution makes serviced office and coworking space rental easy, cost efficient and transparent. Members can choose a term that fits their requirement, from a daily basis or longer, and have the flexibility to adapt and evolve a space, size and configuration to fit their changing work needs. The workspaces cater to teams of any size, are fully fitted and are accessible 24/7.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

With the high ceiling heights, Bean Buro created a dramatic welcoming space with feature meeting rooms that are elevated, each crafted with curved timber canopies that are lined with acoustic fabric soffits. The design concept for these sculptural meeting rooms was driven by the poetic interpretations of the history of the waterfront district, and the dynamic atmosphere of the fishing community whom once gathered under boating canopies.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

Bean Buro’s sculptural approach naturally divides the floor space into private, semi-private and collaborative spaces. These spaces created in and around the canopies are “The Stage”, “The Gallery” and “The Garden”.

Save this picture!
Axonometric drawing. Image © Bean Buro
Axonometric drawing. Image © Bean Buro

“The Stage” is designed to hold up to 110 guests, it is an impressive setting for showcases, media events, awards ceremonies, product launches, celebrations, social and business receptions. “The Gallery” is designed to accommodate up to 45 guests at a time, the Gallery is an ideal space suitable for product launches, trunk shows and pop-up sales. “The Garden” is designed to hold up to 60 guests, The Garden derives its name from the vertical garden designed by Patrick Blanc and ideal for tastings, showcases and media round table events.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

The materials finishes are coherent throughout, but subtly evolve through the different spaces. For example, timber is used as a coherent architectural finish, while pastel wall paints inject moments of calm or dynamic paint patterns to boost energy. Cork walls are provided for personalised pin ups and to create acoustic and visual warmth.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

The shared spaces are designed to increase chance encounters, such as the lounges, work bars, and Bean Buro’s signature Bean Tables, which are sharing tables with playful curved edges that allow members to work individually while simultaneously encouraged to interact with each other.

15/F floor plan
15/F floor plan
18/F floor plan
18/F floor plan

The private enclosed offices are designed to feel like home, cosy with good lighting, acoustics and calm pastel colours. Members can personalise their own space with the bookshelves and cork pin-up walls. High quality tasks chairs and height adjustable workstations increase the comfort level of the workspaces. The general office partitions are created with three tiers of metal, frosted glass and clear glass to bring as much natural daylight as possible in to every office whilst maintaining privacy.

© Bean Buro
© Bean Buro

