  Rivas-Futura Station / Mª Antonia González-Valcárcel Sánchez-Puelles + Francisco Landínez Gutierrez + LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos + Rocío Landínez González-Valcárcel

Rivas-Futura Station / Mª Antonia González-Valcárcel Sánchez-Puelles + Francisco Landínez Gutierrez + LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos + Rocío Landínez González-Valcárcel

Rivas-Futura Station / Mª Antonia González-Valcárcel Sánchez-Puelles + Francisco Landínez Gutierrez + LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos + Rocío Landínez González-Valcárcel

© Imagen Subliminal

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Metro Station
Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain

  • Design Team

    Mª Antonia González-Valcárcel, Francisco Landínez, David Landínez y Mónica González Rey (LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos [eL2Gaa]) + Rocío Landínez

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Francisco Pérez Cárdenas

  • Drafts

    Yolanda Fuertes 

  • General Constructor

    Aldesa Construcciones

  • Client

    Transportes Ferroviarios de Madrid, METRO de Madrid
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. The building´s architecture is a consequence of the surrounding context and its brief, which includes a new underground station, the public spaces to access the station and two parking areas. Located between two operating underground stations, the building process was determined by the aim of continuing with the train services during the works.

The station is placed alongside the existing train rail, with a significant level change both sides of the track. To provide a single hall accessed from the parking areas at both levels in connection with the platforms at the lower level was a design principle.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Plan 1
Plan 1
Section
Section
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Podium.

The design takes advantage of the existing topography to create a two stories station as a podium with a shade covering floating above it. The podium accommodates platforms and plant rooms at the lower level, connected with the double-height hall over it. Conceived as a dark ceramic volume, the podium defines a new public space at each level connected with two parking areas, a welcoming square at the upper level providing access to the entrance hall of the station.

© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Model
Model
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Shade covering.

Above the podium, a curtain wall with solar control glazing provides visual continuity between the interior and the exterior square and defines the thermal controlled spaces. By linear aluminum louvers in front of the glazing, a bioclimatic shade covering is created. It offers protection against west solar direct radiation avoiding overheating, and provides reflected natural lighting inside the spaces avoiding glare. Also a covered exterior area where the external stairs between public spaces is provided.

Section
Section

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Av. Aurelio Álvarez, 28521 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Madrid, Spain

Mª Antonia González-Valcárcel Sánchez-Puelles
Francisco Landínez Gutierrez
LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos
Rocío Landínez González-Valcárcel
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Metro Station Spain
Cite: "Rivas-Futura Station / Mª Antonia González-Valcárcel Sánchez-Puelles + Francisco Landínez Gutierrez + LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos + Rocío Landínez González-Valcárcel" [Estación Metro Rivas-Futura / Mª Antonia González-Valcárcel Sánchez-Puelles + Francisco Landínez Gutierrez + LANDÍNEZ+REY | equipo L2G arquitectos + Rocío Landínez González-Valcárcel] 03 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/798796/rivas-futura-station-ma-antonia-gonzalez-valcarcel-sanchez-puelles-plus-francisco-landinez-gutierrez-plus-landinez-plus-rey-equipo-l2g-arquitectos-plus-rocio-landinez-gonzalez-valcarcel/> ISSN 0719-8884

