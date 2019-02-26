World
  ATS HOUSE / Vicente Montano

ATS HOUSE / Vicente Montano

  26 February, 2019
ATS HOUSE / Vicente Montano
© Marcelo Donadussi
  Construction Manager

    Zona Nova Arquitetura e Construção

  Contractor

    MS Matos e cia Ltda.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. A weekend house in a residential condo located in the south coast of Brazil, distant a 130 km from its capital Porto Alegre, for a couple with 3 adult sons. 

The project was designed respecting the desire of the clientes of having all major rooms viewing the lake at the end of the land. A place capable of containing a large integrated living area but at the same time keeping the bedrooms private and peaceful.

The trapezoidal shape of the lot induced 2 volumes with defined activities, social and intimate, with distinct heights and parallel to the side borders. An entrance hall that joins them  provides varied views of the backyard. Both of them are covered with a stoned “shell” that gives privacy and thermal protection to the west front facade.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

At the back, the house opens itself with large windows to the east. The social area has an expanded ceiling of 3.80m, wich intensifies the connection with the outside. Concrete rounded section columns allows the doors to open themselves entirely, creating an integration with the veranda and barbecue pit. The living area, along with the wooden pergola and car porch organizes a center line where all the leisure activities are developed overlooking the landscape. 

Beside it was placed a volume where are located the storage, staff bathroom and the kitchen cabinet facing the dining room. A stoned wall finishes the building.  

In the intimate area, on the oposite side, there are a restroom, aside the entrance hall, laundry and 4 suites – 2 on the ground floor and 2 on the upper floor.

About this office
Vicente Montano
Office

