  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Elsedesign
  6. 2016
  7. Qingli Hotel / Elsedesign + DPD

Qingli Hotel / Elsedesign + DPD

  • 22:00 - 17 July, 2018
Qingli Hotel / Elsedesign + DPD
Qingli Hotel / Elsedesign + DPD, © BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

© BAI Yu

  • Architects

    DPD, Elsedesign

  • Location

    Dishui Village, Weizhou Island, Beihai, China

  • Design Team

    Alex Li

  • Project Architect

    Zhang Yi Wei

  • Principal

    Philip Fung, Lin Zheng

  • Area

    410.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    BAI Yu

  • Design Duration

    2015.05- 2015.09

  • Construction

    2015.09-2016.08

  • Site Area

    250 sqm

  • Gross Floor Area

    410 sqm

  • Site Coverage

    120 sqm
© BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

Text description provided by the architects. The projects start with an invitation from one 80’s couple, they like to make a small hotel after they visited Weizhou Island. It is my first time to hear about this island and our studio is excited to accept the commission.

© BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

Weizhou Island is located at the Beihai sea region, north is the Beihai City and South is the Hainan Island. The area of the island is 24.74sq.km, it is the youngest volcano island and also biggest island at Guangxi. Our project is located at the Dishui Village where having the best sea view.

© BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

The client rents a four storey building. total area is around 400sqm and it is built by local villagers.  Because of management and cost issue, the building quality in general is not satisfactory. We also need to face the aspects of poor infrastructure, high labor cost and lack of material supply.

© BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

The site is in rectangular shape, west side is facing sea while east side is main road. The building in plan is 9mx12m, 4 storeys total. In terms of spatial quality, we want to emphasis the relationship between human and nature, how we provide a quiet living experience in this primitive village?

© BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

First floor of the building is the public area with reception, bar and restaurant. It is an open plan design and full height glass doors facing the sea.

When good weather or party, the floor can be used together with the garden. The main material is self levelling floor plus wood furniture, the cross lighting at the ceiling enhances the sense of space division.

© BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

From 2nd to 4th floor are the guest rooms, we have designed 13 rooms including single room, double room, family room and Japanese style room. The design concept is to make people feel like living at home.

The room is designed with concerns of views to the sea: the long shape seafront washroom , the side rooms triangle balcony and the top floor skylight bathroom etc.

© BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

The whole building is painted in white, it is quietly settled between the blue sky and ocean.

We wish QINGLI is not only a hotel, but also the place we may appreciate our nature.

© BAI Yu
© BAI Yu

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Elsedesign
Office
DPD
Office

Cite: "Qingli Hotel / Elsedesign + DPD" 17 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/798306/qingli-hotel-elsedesign-plus-dpd/> ISSN 0719-8884

