Pura Vida Cabins / WMR arquitectos

Pura Vida Cabins / WMR arquitectos

© Sergio Pirrone

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Cabins & Lodges
Navidad, Chile
  • Architects: WMR arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  313
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sergio Pirrone
  • Architects In Charge:Felipe Wedeles, Macarena Rabat, Jorge Manieu
  • Collaborating Architect:Laura Decurgez
  • Area Of Cabañas 1 & 2 :54 sqm
  • Area Of Cabaña 3 :74 sqm
  • City:Navidad
  • Country:Chile
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was to build a set of cabañas for a couple of surfers and musicians, with the main cabaña as the house.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone
Section
Section
© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

The driving idea behind the project was to generate semi-buried volumes placed at the start of a steep cliff, to achieve a sense of vertigo on the terraces. The visual focus and orientation to the west lies on the same axis as the cliff, with views framed by the surrounding hills. 

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

The idea was to ensure that the views of the neighbors behind the house were not interrupted, allowing a connection between the natural terrain and the roof of the main house. 

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

The modulation of the wooden structure in two-meter modules embodies the economy of the project. The predominantly used materials are local pine and glass, which create a light, easily constructible structure.

© Sergio Pirrone
© Sergio Pirrone

Originally Published on October 24, 2016. 

Project location

Address:Bajada Peatonal a Puertecillo, Navidad, VI Región, Chile

© Sergio Pirrone

智利小屋——纯粹的生活 / WMR arquitectos

