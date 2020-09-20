Submit a Project Advertise
  A House in Trees / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

A House in Trees / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

A House in Trees / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects

© Trieu Chien

Từ Sơn, Vietnam
  Architects: Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects
  Area: 75
  Year: 2016
  Photographs: Trieu Chien
    Manufacturers: A&Fdesign, Clavie Vn
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

“A House in Trees” locates in a small narrow land, which was divided with the area of 5x15(m) in Tu Son town, Bac Ninh, Vietnam. This area is facing rapid industrialization and urbanization. There are several problems with the site such as noise and smog from traffic; and negative effects from industrial zone. The main façade is faced west.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Section
Section
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The house is designed for a couple and their teenage daughter and son. The functions include 3 bedrooms with toilets, a living room, a kitchen, a garage and store and an entertainment room, worship, laundry. The owners want a house that could improve their living condition.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

In this project, we propose 2 voids inside the house in order to solve the problems. The first void is placed at the entrance, which creates a padding to avoid the smug; shapes are created to avoid direct natural light.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The second void is placed at the center of the house, which plays as a point to balance the nature. At this space, nature is appeared with its elements such as trees, natural light,the wind, and rains.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
Plans
Plans
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Stairs and lobbies are in the center connecting spaces. People may feel that they walk on the top of trees when moving in the space.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

A garden is opened to the central void, connecting living room, kitchen and dining room. The owners can feel natural light, trees, wind and rain in their bedrooms. At any space inside the house, the owner still could get in touch with nature directly.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

“A house in trees “was born with its unique context. Through this project, we want to balance the nature in order to make better living condition for people while urbanization and industrialization are impacting badly to the environment.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Originally published on October 23, 2016. 

Project gallery

Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "A House in Trees / Nguyen Khac Phuoc Architects " 20 Sep 2020. ArchDaily.

© Trieu Chien

