World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Slovakia
  5. AOCR
  6. 2016
  7. M25 / AOCR

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

M25 / AOCR

  • 02:00 - 21 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
M25 / AOCR
Save this picture!
M25 / AOCR, © Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho
© Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho

© Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho © Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho © Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho © Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho + 23

  • Architects

    AOCR

  • Location

    Mýtna, 811 07 Bratislava, Slovakia

  • Lead Architects

    Pavol Senecký, Michal Vršanský, Juraj Senecký

  • Area

    540.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho
Save this picture!
© Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho
© Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho

Text description provided by the architects. During the process of reconstruction and extension of the residential building Mýtna 25, originally built as three storeyed object with unused attic space, it’s volume was heightened by additional three floors, including the attic.  Two upper storeys are supressed from the Mýtna street in order to create a terrace space. Despite of the plane of the facade from the street maintain it’s previous, unchanged shape from the pedestrian point of the view.

Save this picture!
© Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho
© Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho

Vertical sunshading system of the newly constructed floors which creates regular pattern redefine the original roof plane as a new, pure architectural element respecting the original architecture of the building, which was reconstructed with conservative approach.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Design solution is based on the contrast of the previous, historical form and the newly built volume, with the strict definition of the dividing line represented by the horizontal of the main cornice from the view of Mýtna street and from the backyard view by the vertical created by the elevator shaft and extended console of the added levels.

Save this picture!
© Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho
© Michal Vršanský, Lubo Stacho

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AOCR
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Slovakia
Cite: "M25 / AOCR" 21 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/797652/m25-aocr/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »