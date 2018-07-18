World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Chile
  5. SML Arquitectos
  6. 2014
  Edificio Piacenza / SML Arquitectos + Tri Arquitectura

Edificio Piacenza / SML Arquitectos + Tri Arquitectura

  • 09:00 - 18 July, 2018
Edificio Piacenza / SML Arquitectos + Tri Arquitectura
Edificio Piacenza / SML Arquitectos + Tri Arquitectura, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

  • Architects

    SML Arquitectos, Tri Arquitectura

  • Location

    Las Condes, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    SML Arquitectos + TRI-Arquitectura

  • Area

    4375.29 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Nico Saieh

  • Author Architectes

    SML Arquitectos (Juan Sebastián Lama-Felipe Moreno-Franco Somigli), TRI-Arquitectura (Michel Carles- Carlos Mardones- Pablo Valdivia)
© Nico Saieh
Text description provided by the architects. The Piacenza Building arises from a commission to design a multi-residential building on a small site designated for medium rise development. Constructions from 7 to 10 storeys surround the site, however, given the site area, we were only allowed to develop five storeys and a sixth floor with larger setbacks on the sides.

© Nico Saieh
The challenge of the project resides in how to turn this apparent disadvantage into a mark of distinction. We proposed the design to be in explicit contrast to the surrounding buildings, typically tall, bulky, and having a typical residential apartment building character. Our proposal suggests a small scale, low density, and using materials such as exposed in situ concrete and expanded metal sheets on the outside. Thus, the building looks more appropriate for the site yet also unique, standing out among its surrounding. Regulatory constraints are clearly evident in its simple and pure geometry, and the upper level is planned as an overlaid black box to the lower concrete volume, while, towards the street, the terraces are designed as thin slabs cantilevered over the front yard.

© Nico Saieh
The access to the building is through a path flanked by a planter walled landscape open to the public space and next to an illuminated wall. This wall is coated with expanded metal sheets, which casts a dim and vibrant light over the entire facade on the ground level.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor

Once inside, a foyer with a reception table, clad in cedar, leads towards the community spaces on the ground floor and to the upper levels of the building.

Axonometric
Axonometric

There are 32 apartments with different typologies, ranges from two bedroom duplexes to larger apartments opening to private backyards on the ground floor.

© Nico Saieh
On the top floor, a common area is provided with barbecue facility and a ‘lookout pool’.

Model
Model

Overall, the Piacenza building shows that it is possible to develop a project that meets the strict rules and parameters of multi-storey residential buildings, and also provides a new solution which makes the project stand out from the typical built form. 

© Nico Saieh
SML Arquitectos
Tri Arquitectura
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Chile
Cite: "Edificio Piacenza / SML Arquitectos + Tri Arquitectura" 18 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/796735/edificio-piacenza-sml-arquitectos-plus-tri-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

