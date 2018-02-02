World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Colombia
  5. Construcciones Planificadas
  6. 2011
  7. Bavaria Brewery Tocancipá Headquarters Expansion / Construcciones Planificadas

Bavaria Brewery Tocancipá Headquarters Expansion / Construcciones Planificadas

  • 17:00 - 2 February, 2018
  • Translated by Lorena Quintana
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bavaria Brewery Tocancipá Headquarters Expansion / Construcciones Planificadas
Save this picture!
Bavaria Brewery Tocancipá Headquarters Expansion / Construcciones Planificadas, © Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

© Andrés Valbuena © Andrés Valbuena © Andrés Valbuena © Andrés Valbuena + 40

  • Architects

    Construcciones Planificadas

  • Location

    Autopista Norte Km. 30, Colombia

  • Project Directos

    Arq. Edgar Solano Romero

  • Project Area

    25167.62 m2

  • Project Year

    2011
Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of the headquarters through several buildings is an acupuncture of functional and architectural commissions, in order to expand the production capacity of the main brewery plant in the country.

Save this picture!
Perspective
Perspective

Caps Building - Sections Distribution Building - Plan Level 1 Laboratory Building - Sections A and Be Distribution Building - Plan Level 2 + 40

The designed industrial and administrative buildings span 25,000 m2 and house: brewhouse, Distribution, Laboratory, Cap Factory and Bottling Plant.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena
Save this picture!
Caps Building - Sections
Caps Building - Sections
Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

The simple and rotund volumes are defined with two layers that interpret the horizontality of the landscape, one dark that settles on the ground plane and another white one, these are the determinants of the design that allow a formal and similar language to all buildings despite their particular character, giving special emphasis to brewing as the start of the process and reference in the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena
Save this picture!
PET Line - Sections
PET Line - Sections
Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

The design included sustainability strategies creating favorable environments for work and production, as a contribution to minimize the environmental impact generated by the buildings; double facades, natural overhead lighting, cross ventilation, saving devices, louvers and eaves, are some of the strategies.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena
Save this picture!
Distribution Building - Sections A and B
Distribution Building - Sections A and B
Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena

The materials minimize maintenance activities in addition to their industrial character. The challenge was the operation within a plant with a strong tradition, existing and running, but acupuncture  allowed the functional link and language between the new and the existing.

Save this picture!
© Andrés Valbuena
© Andrés Valbuena
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Factory Colombia
Cite: "Bavaria Brewery Tocancipá Headquarters Expansion / Construcciones Planificadas" [Expansión Cervecería Bavaria Sede Tocancipá / Construcciones Planificadas] 02 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintana, Lorena) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/796536/bavaria-brewery-tocancipa-headquarters-expansion-construcciones-planificadas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »