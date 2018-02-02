Bavaria Brewery Tocancipá Headquarters Expansion / Construcciones Planificadas

+ 40

Architects Construcciones Planificadas

Location Autopista Norte Km. 30, Colombia

Project Directos Arq. Edgar Solano Romero

Project Area 25167.62 m2

Project Year 2011

Structures PCA

Plumbing HIDROOBRAS

Electrical ANITCO More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of the headquarters through several buildings is an acupuncture of functional and architectural commissions, in order to expand the production capacity of the main brewery plant in the country.

The designed industrial and administrative buildings span 25,000 m2 and house: brewhouse, Distribution, Laboratory, Cap Factory and Bottling Plant.

The simple and rotund volumes are defined with two layers that interpret the horizontality of the landscape, one dark that settles on the ground plane and another white one, these are the determinants of the design that allow a formal and similar language to all buildings despite their particular character, giving special emphasis to brewing as the start of the process and reference in the landscape.

The design included sustainability strategies creating favorable environments for work and production, as a contribution to minimize the environmental impact generated by the buildings; double facades, natural overhead lighting, cross ventilation, saving devices, louvers and eaves, are some of the strategies.

Save this picture! Distribution Building - Sections A and B

The materials minimize maintenance activities in addition to their industrial character. The challenge was the operation within a plant with a strong tradition, existing and running, but acupuncture allowed the functional link and language between the new and the existing.