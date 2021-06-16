We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Save this project
Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

© David Cervera© David Cervera© David Cervera© David Cervera+ 33

  • Curated by Daniela Cruz
Houses, Renovation
Mérida, Mexico
  • Project Architects:Víctor Alejandro Cruz Domínguez, Iván Atahualpa Hernández Salazar, Luís Armando Estrada Aguilar
  • Collaborators:Arq. Silvia Cuitún Coronado, Arq. Carlos Marrufo Tamayo, DI. Alberto Góngora Brito
  • City:Mérida
  • Country:Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa del Limonero is a house on two floors; compositionally divided into two clear sections: the first area is where the main access from the street is located, occupied by a pre-existing construction and a rear one, with the bedrooms and central courtyard, which has different programs: terrace, pool and connections to the new building. It also serves as a hall because it contains the landing of the staircase and access to the rear bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The staircase and its triple function: besides being the access to the upper floor, it is a service area and has the formal strength of a sculptural element within the central courtyard.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The rescue and rehabilitation of the existing building seeks to create a fusion between the old space and the new one in a natural way. Lighting and ventilation are primary factors to create atmospheres of enjoyment and comfort for users. A house completely linked to the outside, making spaces that are enriched by the aesthetics of all materials and maximizing passive conditioning systems to reduce energy costs in the home.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The traditional concept is retaken and transformed into a modern design. Both in the old and the new areas similar construction systems were used with a limited number of materials. The predominant materials are stone, wood, traditional flooring, metal, and white cement as wall cladding.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Traditional houses in the historic center of Mérida used cement floors in the shape of mosaics with colorful and different designs, forming mats in the spaces and marking a pattern in the decor of each room. Our proposal takes up the material and concept but turns them into large areas of white cement and other surfaces with integrated mineral green pigment, strongly defining the color palette that becomes one of the characteristic features of the house.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The merger of the historic character of the building and contemporary architecture create a perfect and harmonious amalgam, allowing a clear and sober language that supports the incorporation of functional and yet formally unique elements, enhancing the material they were made from while remaining outside our natural environment and the great possibilities that it provides through its proper use.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Traditional techniques and regional materials point toward the spatial and aesthetic composition of the project; revealing the labor of our builders who manufacture our identity.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

At the end, a house that respects the environment, harnesses the landscape, converses with the human scale and the spatial sense.

Save this picture!
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Originally published on October 12, 2016. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationMexico
Cite: "Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura" [Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura] 16 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/796352/casa-del-limonero-taller-estilo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© David Cervera

Casa del Limonero / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream