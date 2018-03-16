World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. China
  5. C.DD
  6. 2015
  7. Grey. Container | LP AUTO GALLERY / C.DD Design

Grey. Container | LP AUTO GALLERY / C.DD Design

  • 22:00 - 16 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Grey. Container | LP AUTO GALLERY / C.DD Design
Save this picture!
Grey. Container | LP AUTO GALLERY / C.DD Design, © OUYANG Yun
© OUYANG Yun

© OUYANG Yun © OUYANG Yun © OUYANG Yun © OUYANG Yun + 12

  • Architects

    C.DD

  • Location

    Foshan, Guangdong, China

  • Chief Designer

    HE Xiao-Ping, LI Xing-Lin

  • Project Team

    YU Guo-Neng, WU Meng-Long, HE Liu-Wei, ZENG Xiang-Ru

  • Design Implementation

    CAI Tie-Lei

  • Construction Company

    Ji Mu Engineering

  • Area

    750.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    OUYANG Yun
Save this picture!
© OUYANG Yun
© OUYANG Yun

Text description provided by the architects. LP Auto Gallery is co-founded by an outstanding young entrepreneur (L) and a professional racing driver (P). The Gallery focuses on redefining the artistic integration of supercars and refitted vehicles. LP Auto Gallery learns about the needs of the customers based on the advanced mechanical technology to make sure that every vehicle delivered to the customer is bound to be the exclusive one.

The aim of the designer is to actualize the above concept of the Gallery through language of design.

Save this picture!
© OUYANG Yun
© OUYANG Yun

To highlight the feeling of “integration” and to emphasize the dominant role of people and vehicles, the designer decides to avoid fancy design and decorations and to filter out impurities. Plain base color is adopted and cement, steel plate, ultra clear glass, matt white latex paint, etc. are used as main materials to turn the whole space into a Grey. Container of plain industry- style.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The visual effect delivered by the grey industry-style is highly matched with the theme of refitted vehicles. However, large scale use of grey color is easy to bring visitors a feeling of oppression; fortunately the ceiling of this space is high enough, and the designer has added lighting considerately at corners of the space; thus creates an open vision for the whole space, and makes the leading roles of this space - people and vehicles particularly striking. In this container, with plain color set as background, the bright color super cars, shuttling customers and workers interact harmoniously under the light.

Save this picture!
© OUYANG Yun
© OUYANG Yun

The high ceiling makes it possible for the designer to divide the space vertically. According to its functions, the space is divided into two floors. The first floor includes a showcase area, a reception area, a refit & maintenance area, and a cleaning area. The second floor includes a grandstand area and lounge area. Each functional area with different heights allows guests to look at the space through multiple perspectives, and adds more fun to this grey space as well.

Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

As what the “Gallery” concept describes, this is not a traditional “vehicles space” any more, it is a space where guests could convey and exchange ideas about art. Upon walking into this space, guests are able to enjoy the driving, refitting, maintenance and even cleaning here. Vehicles have transcended the material realm, and have become the embodiment of beauty, and the sensation created by the collision and condenses of all kinds of emotions. 

Save this picture!
© OUYANG Yun
© OUYANG Yun
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "Grey. Container | LP AUTO GALLERY / C.DD Design" 16 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/795950/grey-container-lp-auto-gallery-cdd-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© OUYANG Yun

灰.容器 LP AUTO GALLERY / C.DD Design

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »