  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Schools
  Colombia
  Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño
  2015
  Escuela Nacional para la Calidad del café / Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño

Escuela Nacional para la Calidad del café / Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño

  15:00 - 30 July, 2018
Escuela Nacional para la Calidad del café / Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño
Escuela Nacional para la Calidad del café / Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño, © Visualbit
© Visualbit

© Visualbit © Visualbit © Visualbit © Visualbit + 27

  • Architects

    Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño

  • Location

    Armenia, Quindio, Colombia

  • Promoter

    SENA-regional Quindío - Centro para el desarrollo Tecnológico de la Construcción y la Industria.

  • Collaborators

    Equipo de proyectos del CDTCI-SENA, Aprendices de Desarrollo Grafico del CDTCI.

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Year of project

    2015

  • Pictures

    Visualbit
© Visualbit
© Visualbit

Text description provided by the architects. The Project is conceived as an institutional policy with the aim of promoting the development of the coffee sector throughout formative actions that allow us to produce and market a high quality product. 

© Visualbit
© Visualbit
© Visualbit
© Visualbit

The building counts on: classrooms, qualified laboratories, cupping, roasting and threshing rooms, and an auditory available for an audience of 200 people; all of these rooms are set in a 1200m2 edification, located on a plot of land with an elongated morphology in the middle of a wooded relict, in which you can enter by a little square. 

Plan
Plan
Plan
Plan
Section
Section
Diagram
Diagram

The program has been developed within a two level rectangular base volume linked by a big ramp in the second floor. Additionally, a central hall and double heights manage the different spaces that the building has so that all the classrooms and labs keep a direct relation with the landscape around them. 

© Visualbit
© Visualbit
© Visualbit
© Visualbit

The construction orientation, crossed ventilation, the rainwater harvesting, and the use of solar control devises foster the efficiency in energy consumption. Also, plinths, eaves, halls and roofs reinterpret the local architectonic language of the Coffee Cultural Landscape throughout spaces brought to the present in a new image that redefines a young, dynamic, productive, and high qualified coffee culture with great ambition and innovation.      

© Visualbit
© Visualbit

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Colombia
Cite: "Escuela Nacional para la Calidad del café / Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño" [Escuela Nacional para la Calidad del café / Julián Larrotta + Carlos Andrés Montaño] 30 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/795176/escuela-nacional-para-la-calidad-del-cafe-julian-larrotta-plus-carlos-andres-montano/> ISSN 0719-8884

