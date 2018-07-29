World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Fournier_Rojas Arquitectos
  6. Dr. Luis Fournier Biological Reserve Welcoming Center / Fournier_Rojas Arquitectos

Dr. Luis Fournier Biological Reserve Welcoming Center / Fournier_Rojas Arquitectos

  • 18:00 - 29 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dr. Luis Fournier Biological Reserve Welcoming Center / Fournier_Rojas Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Dr. Luis Fournier Biological Reserve Welcoming Center / Fournier_Rojas Arquitectos, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 14

  • Structural Engineer

    Guidi Estructurales - Ing. Gino Guidi

  • Electric Engineer

    Green Tech Engineering - Ing. Frank Czul

  • Constructor

    JL Arias Construcciones – Constructor José Luis Arias
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Our architecture studio engages in pro bono design of various projects of social and community interest.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The rural community of Tabarcia de Mora has acquired a 17 Ha property that has one of the few remaining primary forests in the region and natural water springs, and has dedicated it to an environmental educational project.  Visitors will have the opportunity of learning first hand about the enormous biodiversity of the place and how to protect the natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

A master plan has been designed by our studio for the community with hopes of raising funds for the conservancy project and asked us to design a visitors’ welcoming center as a first and minimal artificial intervention. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Our approach fully encompasses the concept of Architecture of Necessity.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

It is Responsible – The 108 m2 shelter is set on a small plateau and entirely surrounded by thick tropical forest. One objective is to make the community proud thru architecture that is carefully designed and constructed.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

It is Diligent – The building has a very straightforward plan, easy to read, that allows for flexibility as a multipurpose space where several activities can happen, including teaching, meetings and festivities.  The form of the building has been derived from its close relationship with the site and its surrounding natural environment.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

It is Sustainable – We have selected very basic materials.  There’s a reinforced concrete floating slab that requires negligible excavation. The structure is all made from cultivated wood.  Walls for the services core are exposed concrete block. The roof is a common pitched roof used in tropical areas and it’s made of recycled tetrapack (milk and drink containers) which was donated by a local milk company that manufacturers it. Rainwater will be free falling unto bioswales and water is returned to the aquifers.  Some of it as well as gray waters may be used for toilets.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

It is Just – We see this project as part of the rights of citizens to good public architecture that is respectful of its natural environment.

Save this picture!
Details
Details

.It is Open – The open plan space will allow for a multiplicity of cultural activities that will promote learning to be responsible inhabitants of Planet Earth.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Fournier_Rojas Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning Costa Rica
Cite: "Dr. Luis Fournier Biological Reserve Welcoming Center / Fournier_Rojas Arquitectos" [Centro de Bienvenida Reserva Biológica Dr. Luis Fournier / Fournier_Rojas Arquitectos] 29 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/795097/dr-luis-fournier-biological-reserve-welcoming-center-fournier-rojas-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »