World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Hong Kong
  5. ArchSD
  6. 2015
  7. Community Green Station / ArchSD

Community Green Station / ArchSD

  • 19:00 - 27 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Community Green Station / ArchSD
Save this picture!
Community Green Station / ArchSD, Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD

Courtesy of ArchSD Courtesy of ArchSD Courtesy of ArchSD Courtesy of ArchSD + 15

  • Architects

    ArchSD

  • Location

    Oi Shun Rd, Hong Kong

  • Area

    514.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD

Text description provided by the architects. How can we create a temporary recycling station in our neighbourhood that would have a positive impact on the community? We do not want the Station to be a rubbish collection point, but a positive asset to the local area. The Community Green Station, located in Hong Kong East, is a pilot project for promoting green living and collection of recyclables at the community level. Completed in May 2015, we turned an under-utilized carpark under a flyover into a public gathering place to bridge the old and new neighborhood within the existing dense residential area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD

The concept is to create a Street through the site to connect the surrounding communities. Greenies of the nearby Park are extended to the old district through this urban intercourse. Through the use of green wall, bamboo trellis and courtyard garden, it embodies a sense of community and a touch of oasis within the city.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The Station is divided into separate blocks along our Street that hold exhibitions and educational programmes, as well as recycling facilities that allows recyclable collections. Buildability is largely enhanced by modular and off-site prefabricated structural elements. Major components including the containers, bamboo and paving blocks are made of recycled or salvaged materials. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD

Various sustainable initiatives are adopted here to put the green culture of “Use Less, Waste Less” into practice. We reused the modular containers as the bases of our buildings yet modified to suit the need of different functions. The flyover above contributes to the passive cooling of the venues thus reducing solar heat gain.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD

The provision of large overhanging roof can shelter the interior from the sun. Ample on-grade greenings spread over the building and courtyard garden. Bamboo screens blend on the street elevations, soften the cool touch of containers and beautify the streetscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD

Our Street, together with the garden embodies varieties of gathering places, creates multiple layers of space from public to private, from open space, semi-open space to enclosed area, as an interpretation of pavilions in Chinese Garden. 

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The Station has created a magnet where public life can be nurtured. Although the building is temporary, it embodies permanent cultural value, rediscovers our roots and finds parallel with prevailing green features.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Hong Kong
Cite: "Community Green Station / ArchSD" 27 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/795081/community-green-station-archsd/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »