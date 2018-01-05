House in El Paso / Ignacio Arrillaga + Walter M. Parola

+ 26

Technical Work Direction Ignacio Arrillaga, Walter M. Parola, José Lopez Motta

Structurre Amelia Torrieri

Semi-Covered Surface 63 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Country Club EL PASO, from the city of Santo Tomé, Argentina. It is implanted in a regular field of 20 x 40 mts subject to strict special internal regulations, where a single family home on two floors is resolved and approximately 400 m2

As basic criteria for the design, it was chosen to enhance the relationship inside the house with the surrounding land from the provision of social environments in direct connection with the semi-open spaces (gallery - BBQ space) and open (screeds, pool), allowing simultaneous use from the opening of the windows system. In addition, we sought to generate views back on the site where a golf course is displayed (as visual focus of major attraction) from the disposition of all the main rooms of the house in the rear, open to that main perspective.

On the other hand, as specific request of the owners, we sought to solve a front design that allows to preserve the inside privacy of the housing respect to the street. For this it generated a design with strategic openings that meet the entry of natural light and ventilation requirements and a single large central opening on the top floor that achieves a broad perspective of the site from the main circulation. It is perceived as a single gesture from the street to rank income.

From the morphological point of view, the house proposes to reduce the minimum necessary as a means of expression, eliminating any unnecessary or accessory item and using the evidence of their constructive and functional nature as an aesthetic resource