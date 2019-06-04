World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United States
  5. Freelon Adjaye Bond / SmithGroup
  6. 2016
  7. Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup

Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup

  • 12:00 - 4 June, 2019
  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup
Save this picture!
Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup, © Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

© Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley © Darren Bradley + 21

    • Structural Engineer

      Guy Nordeson and Associates, Robert Silman Associates

    • Mechanical Engineer

      WSP Flack + Kurtz

    • Sustainability Consultant

      Rocky Mountain Institute

    • Landscape Architect

      Gustafson Guthrie Nichol

    • Lighting Consultants

      Fisher Marantz Stone

    • Acoustics / AV / Theatre / Multi-Media Consultants

      Shen Milson Wilke

    • Façade Consultant

      R.A. Heintges & Associates

    • Security Consultants

      ARUP North America

    • Contract Value

      $504m
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Darren Bradley
    © Darren Bradley

    Text description provided by the architects. Winning the competition to design the National Museum of African American History and Culture has consolidated the practice’s US portfolio with arguably the nation’s most prestigious new building. Located on Constitution Avenue, adjacent to the National Museum of American History and the Washington Monument, the museum will house exhibit galleries, administrative spaces, theatre space and collections storage space for the NMAAHC. As lead designer for the Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup (FAB) team, David Adjaye’s approach has been to establish both a meaningful relationship to this unique site as well as a strong conceptual resonance with America’s deep and longstanding African heritage. The design rests on three cornerstones: the “corona” shape and form of the building; the extension of the building out into the landscape – the porch; and the bronze filigree envelope.

    Save this picture!
    © Darren Bradley
    © Darren Bradley

    Situated on the Washington Monument grounds the museum maintains a subtle profile in the landscape – more than half is below ground – with five storeys above. The corona is based on elements of the Washington Monument, closely matching the 17-degree angle of the capstone and the panel size and pattern has been developed using the Monument stones as a reference. The entire building is wrapped in an ornamental bronze lattice that is a historical reference to African American craftsmanship. The density of the pattern can be modulated to control the amount of sunlight and transparency into the interior. The south entry is composed of the Porch and a central water feature. An extension of the building out into the landscape, the porch creates an outdoor room that bridges the gap between the interior and exterior.

    Save this picture!
    © Darren Bradley
    © Darren Bradley
    Save this picture!
    Ground Floor Plan
    Ground Floor Plan
    Save this picture!
    © Darren Bradley
    © Darren Bradley

    At 50m (49’-2”) deep, the setback is similar to other buildings on the north side of the Mall. The underside of the porch roof is tilted upward allowing reflection of the moving water below. This covered area creates a microclimate where breezes combine with the cooling waters to generate a place of refuge from the hot summer sun. There is also an outdoor patio on the porch rooftop that is accessed from a mezzanine level within the building. 

    Save this picture!
    © Darren Bradley
    © Darren Bradley

    Inside the building, visitors will be guided on a historical and emotional journey, characterised by vast, column free spaces, a dramatic infusion of natural light and a diverse material palette comprising pre-cast concrete, timber and a glazed skin that sits within the bronze lattice. Below ground, the ambience is contemplative and monumental, achieved by the triple height history gallery and symbolised by the memorial space – the “oculus” – that brings light diffused by a cascade of water into the contemplative space from the Monument grounds. Moving upwards, the views become pivotal, as one circulates along the corona with unrivalled panoramas of the Mall, Federal Triangle buildings and Monument Grounds. 

    Save this picture!
    © Darren Bradley
    © Darren Bradley

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Freelon Adjaye Bond / SmithGroup
    Office

    Product:

    Wood

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum United States
    Cite: "Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture / Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup" 04 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/794203/smithsonian-national-museum-of-african-american-history-and-culture-adjaye-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884
    Read comments
    Read comments

    想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

    © Darren Bradley

    Smithsonian美国非裔美国人历史和文化国家博物馆 / Freelon Adjaye Bond

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream