  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  Spain
  NUA Arquitectures
  2015
  NUA studio / NUA Arquitectures

NUA studio / NUA Arquitectures

  05:00 - 17 July, 2018
NUA studio / NUA Arquitectures
NUA studio / NUA Arquitectures, Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

  • Architects

    NUA Arquitectures NUA Arquitectures

  • Location

    Carrer Baixada de Toro, 43004 Tarragona, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Maria Rius, Arnau Tiñena, Ferran Tiñena

  • Area

    32.0 m2

  • Year project

    2015

  • Photographies

    Courtesy of NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

Text description provided by the architects. Tarragona, strategically located on a hill, has a close relationship with the Mediterranean. This geographical duality makes it possible to find such privileged places such as this studio, one of the few workplaces of the city with a sea view.

Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

The aim of the project is to bring back the space used as storage for a long time and turn it into a wide and bright workplace.

Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

The intervention was structured in three actions.

Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

Undress.
We discovered the original structure of the building built in 1931, the house Antoni Rosell Fortuny, by the architect Francesc de Paula Morera Gatell. We rendered the brick wall in order to allow them to breathe and avoid deterioration caused by humidity. 

Diagram
Diagram

Open.
We maximized the relationship between indoors and outdoors, encouraging visual contact with the sea. We removed walls connecting visually the studio with the common hall and public space. The arched structure helped to organize the space.

Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

Inhabit.
We defined and personalized the studio using different pieces of furniture made out of pinewood which adapt to the space and the activities which are developed in it.

Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

Undress, open and inhabit the space. Bring back the original spirit of the building encouraging new physical and visual connections.

Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures
Cortesía de NUA Arquitectures

