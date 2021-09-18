House in a House / Plural

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The family house is located in a stabilized area of detached houses and garden plots. Set back from the street, it has the same position as a former garden house. This provides certain privacy and isolation.

The central situation of the house splits the plot into the front and rear garden. While the front garden is conceived as lush, informal vegetation, the rear garden hidden behind the house has a more functional character.

The house itself is divided into two concentric parts – the inner and the outer. The inner part is comprised of basic dwelling components and laid out on a Palladian 3x3 grid with a vertically accented dining room in its center. The outer part consists of the additional program – patios of different sizes and proportions, garage, pool, and storage. It forms an in-between space, neither a house, nor a garden. It serves as a mediator between both of them.

