Ca’LliLlo Home / equipo olivares arquitectos

-
Architects
-
LocationSanta Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
-
Author ArchitectsJavier Pérez-Alcalde Schwartz FERNANDO AGUARTA GARCÍA
-
RiggerJOSÉ FLOREAL MARTÍNEZ
-
Area132.83 m2
-
Year of project2016
-
PhotographiesJosé Ramón Oller
-
ElectricityTomás Trujillo
-
Construction companyLa Dama
Text description provided by the architects. This architectural intervention on the top of a rationalist building dating back to 1936 is an attempt at updating a two-bedroom home from a series of underlying elements and restrictions befitting a long-established building.
We projected a light metallic structure that would not exert excessive weight on the roof covering. We also built dry envelopes, pavements and partition walls, as well as a new covering consisting of light prefabricated panels. Similarly, adaptation to preexisting systems suggested that the damp streak lodging the toilets be placed near the patios, thus reducing the layout and allowing for a rational distribution. The sun path, however, prompted a generous laying out of openings facing the rising sun that brighten the common spaces and the terrace overlooking the city, the sea and the Anaga Mountains at sunrise.
The new volume overlooks Calle Robayna like a discreetly expressive visor whose flight enables a balancing of the light structure’s efforts. It faces the street in the guise of a finish aspiring to fit harmoniously with the original building; and it provides a clean piece that is guided by an economy of means and by the choice of a restrained material palette.