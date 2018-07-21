World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Equipo Olivares Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Ca’LliLlo Home / equipo olivares arquitectos

Ca’LliLlo Home / equipo olivares arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 21 July, 2018
Ca’LliLlo Home / equipo olivares arquitectos
Ca’LliLlo Home / equipo olivares arquitectos , © José Ramón Oller
© José Ramón Oller

© José Ramón Oller © José Ramón Oller © José Ramón Oller © José Ramón Oller + 19

  • Architects

    equipo olivares arquitectos

  • Location

    Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Javier Pérez-Alcalde Schwartz FERNANDO AGUARTA GARCÍA

  • Rigger

    JOSÉ FLOREAL MARTÍNEZ

  • Area

    132.83 m2

  • Year of project

    2016

  • Photographies

    José Ramón Oller
© José Ramón Oller
© José Ramón Oller
Plan / Elevation
Plan / Elevation

Text description provided by the architects. This architectural intervention on the top of a rationalist building dating back to 1936 is an attempt at updating a two-bedroom home from a series of underlying elements and restrictions befitting a long-established building. 

© José Ramón Oller
© José Ramón Oller

We projected a light metallic structure that would not exert excessive weight on the roof covering. We also built dry envelopes, pavements and partition walls, as well as a new covering consisting of light prefabricated panels. Similarly, adaptation to preexisting systems suggested that the damp streak lodging the toilets be placed near the patios, thus reducing the layout and allowing for a rational distribution. The sun path, however, prompted a generous laying out of openings facing the rising sun that brighten the common spaces and the terrace overlooking the city, the sea and the Anaga Mountains at sunrise. 

© José Ramón Oller
© José Ramón Oller

The new volume overlooks Calle Robayna like a discreetly expressive visor whose flight enables a balancing of the light structure’s efforts. It faces the street in the guise of a finish aspiring to fit harmoniously with the original building; and it provides a clean piece that is guided by an economy of means and by the choice of a restrained material palette. 

Details
Details
© José Ramón Oller
© José Ramón Oller

Equipo Olivares Arquitectos
Office

Cite: "Ca’LliLlo Home / equipo olivares arquitectos " [Vivienda unifamiliar Ca’LliLlo / Equipo Olivares Arquitectos] 21 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/793947/vivienda-unifamiliar-callillo-equipo-olivares-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

