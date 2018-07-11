World
Apartment on Aveiro Street / Branco-delRio Arquitectos

  • 05:00 - 11 July, 2018
Apartment on Aveiro Street / Branco-delRio Arquitectos
Apartment on Aveiro Street / Branco-delRio Arquitectos, © do mal o menos
© do mal o menos
Text description provided by the architects. 3 PIECES OF FURNITURE CREATE A HOME

The aim was to convert a former two floor office in a rental apartment. The proposal, which develops at the lower level, focuses on reconverting a small area, originally subdivided and dark, to accommodate the social areas of the house.

© do mal o menos
The intervention proposes to let the light flow, converting it into a diaphanous space and thus ncreasing the feeling of spaciousness. The main decision is not to build, intervening by dispensing with traditional construction work, in favor of a dry approach, much simpler, without creating new walls or divisions.

Diagram
Diagram
Plan
Plan

To that, the plant is emptied, introducing in the diaphanous space 3 wooden pieces of furniture that will organize the space.Firstly, a box contains wet areas: kitchen and bathroom. A mobile with a bookcase and table gives form to the entrance and to a small office under the stairs. Finally, movable lower furniture separates the living and eating areas.

© do mal o menos
With only these three pieces, shape is given to the spaces of the house, always visually connected to maintain unity and flow of southern light.

© do mal o menos
This work, closer to carpentry than building construction, focuses on the details and encounters. Reducing to a minimum the elements, fittings, switches, etc. The objects are esigned to provide the greatest possible sobriety, resulting in a high degree of abstraction and giving the house enhanced spatial clarity.

© do mal o menos
About this office
Branco-DelRio Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "Apartment on Aveiro Street / Branco-delRio Arquitectos" [Apartamento na Rua de Aveiro / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos] 11 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/793865/apartment-on-aveiro-street-branco-delrio-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

