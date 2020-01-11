World
Eaves House / mA-style architects

Eaves House / mA-style architects

  Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses
Hamamatsu, Japan
  • Architects In Charge: Atsushi Kawamoto, Mayumi Kawamoto
  • Structure: Naotake Koyama Structure drawing office / Naotake Koyama
  • Supervision: mA-style architects
  • Build: Arakawa Corporation
  • Site Area: 168.17 sqm
  • Building Area: 71.60 sqm
  • Building Coverage: 42.58％ (permit 60％)
  • Floor Area Ratio: 42.07% (permit 80％)
Text description provided by the architects. Eaves House is characterized by the positioning of the eaves and the style of roofing. The space beneath the eaves is the point where the indoor space meets the outdoor space. It is a space that defines where the inside ends and outside begins.

Section
Section
The framework creates a sense of a large, extended vertical space which ensures privacy of the area. The horizontal line extends to the adjoining land, creating a 3D sense of space. The coexistence of open and closed spaces is suitable for both daily living and various activities. The house connects the inhabitants with the environment.

Note: This project was originally published on August 19, 2016

mA-style architects
