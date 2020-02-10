World
  Masseria Moroseta / Andrew Trotter

Masseria Moroseta / Andrew Trotter

Masseria Moroseta / Andrew Trotter

© Salva López

  • Curated by Julio Effa
Cabins & Lodges
Ostuni, Italy
  • Architects: Andrew Trotter
  Area: 340.0
  Year: 2016
  Photographs: Salva López
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chianca, Kenaf, TUFO
© Salva López
© Salva López

Masseria Moroseta: a white stone farmhouse standing proudly on the ridge with views across the olive trees to the sea.

© Salva López
© Salva López

Built using traditional techniques and local materials, the modern architecture is influenced by masserie (farmhouses) of the past. Set in five hectares of olive groves with trees up to 500 years old, Masseria Moroseta is an enclave of pared-down relaxation and rural simplicity. 

Floor plan
Floor plan

As in a traditional farmhouse, everything is set around the central courtyard: the salon and veranda with their views to the sea, the staircase to the roof terrace, and the six rooms and suites on either side, half with private gardens, the other half with private terraces looking out across the fields. 

© Salva López
© Salva López

Vaulted ceilings and stone floors keep the inside cool on even the hottest days. The communal spaces encourage the kinship of community, while providing many intimate nooks for moments of simple solitude, both inside and out, including the living room, the veranda with its outdoor kitchen and bbq, the spa and gym, and the large pool. Leaving out the marks of time, Masseria Moroseta connects us with the past in a peaceful environment, and grounds us in the traditions of the Puglia countryside.

Originally published on July 29, 2016

© Salva López
© Salva López

Project location

Address: 72017 Ostuni, Province of Brindisi, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Andrew Trotter
Cite: "Masseria Moroseta / Andrew Trotter" 10 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/792222/masseria-moroseta-andrew-trotter/> ISSN 0719-8884
