Apus Kankay / Aguilo+Pedraza

Pavilion • Osorno Province, Chile Architects: Aguilo+Pedraza

Architects In Charge: Diego Aguilo Ch., Rodrigo Pedraza P.

Associate Architect: Mauricio Urzúa S.

Text description provided by the architects. A pavilion

The project is located in Chilean Patagonia; Region X; on the eastern bank of The Rupanco Lake. The commission consisted of designing a gathering place for family life. The building was designed as a pavilion in the sense that the spaces can be used in different ways for different purposes.

The first level is organized around a double hearth with grill on one side and a chimney on the other. The dual condition allows the spaces to be configured for use as a barbeque areas as well as a living room and dining room. The second level houses a common space that can also be used as a bedroom. The structure that connects the first and second levels forms the roof of the exterior patio.

A fuselage

There were two key factors for the formal definition of the pavilion: the rain and winds molded the project. The building is a continuous corten steel fuselage designed to protect the various spaces form a changeable, extreme climate. The icy south wind of the summer is blocked by the bay on the first level. The northern winter winds are halted by the stairway that leads to the second level. Finally, the section that connects the two levels covers the exterior patio to protect it from the constant rains and sun. Two century-old trees round out the final location of the building in their relationships with nearby elements and the far-off landscape.

Hubo dos factores determinantes para la definición formal del pabellón; La lluvia y los vientos moldearon al proyecto. El edificio es un fuselaje continuo de acero corten para proteger a los distintos recintos de un clima cambiante y extremo. El helado viento sur del verano es detenido por la nave del primer nivel; El viento norte del invierno es frenado por la escalera que conduce al segundo nivel; finalmente la unión entre los dos niveles permite techar un patio exterior protegido de las constantes lluvias y del sol. Dos árboles centenarios terminan de configurar la ubicación final del edificio, tanto en sus relaciones próximas como con el paisaje lejano.



Originally published on June 28, 2016