World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Célula.Urbana
  6. 2015
  7. 50.50 House / Célula.Urbana

50.50 House / Célula.Urbana

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
50.50 House / Célula.Urbana
Save this picture!
50.50 House / Célula.Urbana, © Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa + 25

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. Coronda River Banks
Thinking of a living space it is always complex if it is understood as a link between the implicit  customs-  meaning  culture-,  socio-physical  needs  that  each  individual  brings with  himself,  and  environment-context  where  the  work  is  projected.  The  space  and limits  incorporated  as  a  shelter  bring  the  challenge of  migrating  to  another  condition, place, from a chronotopic conception.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Time-Space-Individual
It all starts with a wonderful landscape, typical of the coast, where wetlands and biodiversity stay around.

From the very beginning it was sought to reflect on two principal elements that shape the necessity of shelter and ground and ceiling planes. It is there where the designer stops to think about the possibilities based on the limits: both budget and human and technological resources that are provided by the context. From Celula.Urbana - Facebook fan page- it seeks to have fully present all the resources available to arrange the items efficiently, within an aesthetic that gives a sustainable morphology to the surrounding medium. Matter is how far the logic of its structure (matter) is twinned from conception of living. 

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

House 50.50 is constituted as a cover broken surface, that comes off of the walls offering significant amounts of light, air and green. Taking advantage of the optimal position that the land provides, efficient flush ceiling cross ventilation that airs out spaces just in seconds after they were opened, is achieved. Mixed structure, double rasata walls and generous metal structure that rises linking both sides to gain greater rigidity possible, are each articulated by full and empty gallery and green.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The gallery, designed as the articulation between the artificial and the natural, gains relevance in a project that has fifty square meters (50 m2) covered and fifty square meters (50 m2) semi-covered. This partially covered space is the space that allows welfare and comfort of the whole, it is the dimension where the arrival occurs, the first contact, cherishing the perimeter and giving planes of shadow as well as visual sharpness to the landscape. The house is Gallery, as well as the gallery is the house. 

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "50.50 House / Célula.Urbana" [Casa 50.50 / Célula.Urbana] 30 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/789496/50-house-celulrbana/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »